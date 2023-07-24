Come join our RPS Game Club liveblog for Unpacking this Friday!

This month's Game Club Pick is the wonderfully cosy puzzler Unpacking, so as is Game Club tradition we'll be doing another liveblog chat with you lovely lot Friday 28th at 4pm BST / 8am PDT. If you have opinions about Unpacking, we wanna hear them.

We'll be chatting about Unpacking's story, level design, our favourite moments, our frustrations, which plushie is the cutest, why the box 'pop' sound is so satisfying - anything that comes to mind. We want to thoroughly unpack this zen puzzle game. I promise I won't go on too much about how I think the boyfriend is the absolute worst. Promise. I've done that in article form now so it's all out of my system... Promise.

So, grab a cuppa and chuck your questions and anecdotes in the chat this Friday. We'd like to hear what you think! There's no pressure to contribute, you can sit back and watch us chat it out. If you'd like to read some good good words about Unpacking, I've chucked our review and some other bits below. It's been a busy month for RPS so might not be as many as usual. But yeah, hopefully, see you Friday!

In her Unpacking review, AliceB described it as "a lovely story without words", and that it "leaves you room for interpretation, and invites you to be playful. It's absolutely lovely". She also bestowed it with the RPS Bestest Best badge, hell yeah.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun / Humble Games

So here's my half-jokey, half-serious rant about the worst character in all of videogame history. I think that's an apt description, no? Regardless, because of the emotions it spured within me and it's fantastic storytelling, I also think it's one of the best levels in the game.