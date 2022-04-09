Unpacking and It Takes Two win big at BAFTA Game Awards 2022

This year's BAFTA Game Awards winners were announced earlier this week, and just as It Takes Two and Unpacking received a lot of nominations, so did It Takes Two and Unpacking win a lot of awards. The co-op divorce sim picked up the big weird face for Best Multiplayer and Best Original Property while Unpacking won Best Narrative and the publicly voted EE Game Of The Year award. Nice.

There were other indie games among this year's winners, including mysterious card game Inscryption winning for Game Design and Chicory: A Colorful Tale winning Best Family Game. Among the blockbusters to receive an award were the excellent Forza Horizon 5, and PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal took home the Best Game award and the most awards overall with three.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Game - Returnal

I used to feel that the BAFTAs put together a pretty weird list each year, seemingly missing obvious games at both ends of the budget spectrum, but that's improved in recent years. We certainly can't complain about Unpacking winning, given how much Alice B liked it in her Unpacking review. She called it a "thoughtful, lovely game that is both empathetic and relatable."