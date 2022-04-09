If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Unpacking and It Takes Two win big at BAFTA Game Awards 2022

Plus Inscryption, Chicory and more
An isometric cutaway of an artist's office in the game Unpacking, with a sophisticated drawing tablet and computer as well as a lot of cute desk toys

This year's BAFTA Game Awards winners were announced earlier this week, and just as It Takes Two and Unpacking received a lot of nominations, so did It Takes Two and Unpacking win a lot of awards. The co-op divorce sim picked up the big weird face for Best Multiplayer and Best Original Property while Unpacking won Best Narrative and the publicly voted EE Game Of The Year award. Nice.

There were other indie games among this year's winners, including mysterious card game Inscryption winning for Game Design and Chicory: A Colorful Tale winning Best Family Game. Among the blockbusters to receive an award were the excellent Forza Horizon 5, and PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal took home the Best Game award and the most awards overall with three.

Here's the complete list of winners:

  • Best Game - Returnal
  • Game Design - Inscryption
  • Narrative - Unpacking
  • Animation - Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Artistic Achievement - The Artful Escape
  • Audio Achievement - Returnal
  • British Game - Forza Horizon 5
  • Debut Game - Toem
  • Evolving Game - No Man's Sky
  • Family - Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Game Beyond Entertainment - Before Your Eyes
  • Multiplayer - It Takes Two
  • Music - Returnal
  • Original Property - It Takes Two
  • Performer In A Leading Role - Jane Perry
  • Performer In A Supporting Role - Kimberly Brooks
  • Technical Achievement - Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • EE Game Of The Year - Unpacking

I used to feel that the BAFTAs put together a pretty weird list each year, seemingly missing obvious games at both ends of the budget spectrum, but that's improved in recent years. We certainly can't complain about Unpacking winning, given how much Alice B liked it in her Unpacking review. She called it a "thoughtful, lovely game that is both empathetic and relatable."

