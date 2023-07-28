Cook, Serve, Delicious: Re-Mustard! adds a tasty new campaign and typing mode to the frantic restaurant management game next year

Cook, Serve, Delicious is coming back with a ‘Re-Mustard’ (that’s a remaster - you have to admit, it’s a good pun) that adds a new campaign, typing mode and a bunch of other shiny new features to the fantastically intense meal-making PC game. The game is being revamped with new visuals, music and even a rebuild of its code to help it run in 60 frames per second, if that matters to you in a game about stacking burgers.

The original Cook, Serve, Delicious came out back in 2013 (ouch, the passage of time) and plated up a tasty treat of a restaurant management game built around WarioWare-style minigames. As orders came in, you’d need to cook up the right ingredients and assemble them in the correct order by hitting specific keys, delivering customers’ orders on a ticking clock. Between plating up, you might also need to flush the toilet, catch rats and throw out the rubbish using the same simple but extremely compelling key-pressing action.

Honestly, it’s great, and is one of those games that has stood the test of time despite two sequels and a narrative game spin-off in the years since. Even so, this remaster sounds like it’ll put a bit of deserved spit and polish on the OG CSD (RPS does not recommend eating spit nor polish) as it marks its 10th anniversary.

Among that spit ‘n’ polish will be a brand new campaign that ties CSD1’s story into those two sequels, along with a bunch of side quests and what developers Vertigo Gaming call “surprises” for fans familiar with the series. The game’s ingredients and recipes will see a revamp, mixing up the 30 familiar dishes and adding 10 fresh ones.

Image credit: Vertigo Gaming Inc.

There’ll also be a brand new mode in the form of a Typing Mode, which will take Cook, Serve, Delicious’ ingredient-based keys (P for Pancake, B for Butter and so on) and wrap them into proper words rather than a glorious monkey’s typewriter of tasty nonsense. It'll even measure you're IPm - ingredients per minute- while you type, which is cute. Meanwhile, the game’s local multiplayer will be joined by a new split-screen way to play.

Behind the scenes, there’ll be some balance tweaks to the game’s difficulty levels - ranging from the chill Chill to the, uh, extreme Extreme - and new code that’ll let CSD run at a sweet (or savoury) 60fps. On top will be new artwork and extra audio from composer Jonathan Geer.

Ahead of Cook, Serve, Delicious: Re-Mustard!’s release on PC and consoles next year, Vertigo plans to update this year’s story-based spin-off Cook, Serve, Forever with new dishes, achievements and a “major” story expansion. The original trilogy will also get some quality of life updates to help verify them on the Steam Deck.

If you haven’t played yet, the whole series is currently on sale over on Steam, so it’s not a bad time to check out the originals - they still hold up!