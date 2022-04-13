Cook Serve Delicious follow-up Cook Serve Forever announced

The makers of the Cook Serve Delicious game have announced a new frenetic culinary adventure, named Cook Serve Forever. Once again, it'll have us mashing keys to prepare meals for customers, fingers blurring like a piano virtuoso as we chuck in ingredients and whizz through cooking processes. Come watch the announcement trailer for a peek at its pleasing "solarpunk" setting.

After the story of Cook Serve Delicious escalated to the point that 3 was about driving a food truck across a war-tor USA, facing attacks from rival food trucks, Cook Serve Forever seems to be in a slightly cheerier place. It's about a young chef who comes to the solarpunk (a green utopian vibe) city of Helianthus hoping to become a top chef like her idol. Though I do notice Boston is apparently under millitary control, so it's not all sunshine and rooftop roses. But hey, the food looks good.

The developers, Vertigo Gaming say Forever has "hundreds of new ingredients and recipes with an all new dynamic cooking system". Not quite sure how that works but it sounds like it could be stressful so sure, pile it on, give me even more to manage.

The campaign will be playable in local co-op, though with Steam Remote Play Together support you can cook with distant pals too.

Cook Serve Forever is coming to Steam, at least, in "early 2023". The devs say they'll announce "other platforms and storefronts" soon.

In celebration of Forever's announcement, the Cook Serve Delicious games are discounted on Steam by 60-75% until 6pm on Thursday. Check out Graham's thoughts on the first game and Alice Bee's experiences playing 3 with a broken keyboard.