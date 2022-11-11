If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dave The Diver is all about fishy dishes and vibesy dives

Fishful thinking
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
A Black man with a beard and round sunglasses holds up a shellfish in a cutscene in Dave The Diver

Dave the Diver (character) is a bit out of practice, but he's an easygoing sort and it doesn't take much to convince him to get back in his flippers to look into the local anomaly at the behest of his arms dealer "friend", who would be clearly bad news even if his name wasn't Cobra.

Said anomaly fills with new sea creatures from all over the world every time it's visited, and possibly building-sized terror beasts and ancient merfolk, but Cobra's sure it'll all be fine, so in you go, mate. It's certainly pretty down there if nothing else, and Dave the Diver (game) is, if nothing else, a rare game that makes the usually tedious water level a bit of a treat to wander round in.

