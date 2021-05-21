If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

If you're excited about Deathloop and liked Outer Wilds, you should read The Seven Deaths Of Evelyn Hardcastle

Obra Dinn fans should also check out The Devil In The Dark Water
Feature by Katharine Castle Hardware Editor
Stuart Turton's books The Seven Deaths Of Evelyn Hardcastle and The Devil In The Dark Water

I've been thinking a lot about video game recommendations recently. Specifically, things like, "What game would you recommend to someone who's never played a video game before?" and, "What kind of games would you recommend to people who read a lot but don't necessarily play games very much?" My answer to both questions would probably be What Remains Of Edith Finch in the first instance, mostly because it has a really good story and its controls aren't too intimidating. But this week I realised I rarely think about the inverse of that last question: "What books would you recommend to people who play lots of video games but don't have much time for reading?"

Happily, I now have two solid answers, and they both come from the highly talented Stuart Turton: "The Seven Deaths Of Evelyn Hardcastle" for fans of Outer Wilds, The Sexy Brutale and Agatha Christie-style murder mysteries, and The Devil In The Dark Water for The Return Of The Obra Dinn likers.

