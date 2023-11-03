If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Don't miss this exquisite 15 minute setpiece in Alan Wake 2

You won't regret sticking with Alan's side of the story, trust me

A bearded man with long hair looks up to camera in Alan Wake 2
Readers, I must tell you something. If you're currently playing Alan Wake 2 and haven't continued with Alan's part of the story after reaching the point where you can switch between him and Saga, STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING IMMEDIATELY.

I know Saga's an infinitely better hang than Alan, but trust me on this. You are ignoring what is arguably the best 15 minutes of video game you'll play all year. Don't make the same mistake I did and play as Saga for 20 hours, only to realise that this utter masterpiece of a level was sitting here the entire time. Do the right thing. Continue Alan's story. You won't regret it (and spoilers to follow below, obvs).

