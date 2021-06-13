Every trailer from Square Enix's E3 2021 summer showcase

If you missed Square Enix's E3 2021 showcase this evening, worry not, as we've rounded up all the important news, trailers and PC announcements right here in handy list format. While not super heavy on big new exclusives (alas, still no news on FF16 or when Final Fantasy VII Remake might be leaving the console realm for PC sadly), but we did get to see the world premiere of Eidos Montreal's new Marvel Guardians Of The Galaxy game, as well as the first gameplay footage of Team Ninja's hotly rumoured Final Fantasy Origin game. Whether you need a recap or just plain missed it in all the E3 excitement, here's everything you need to know.

Marvel Guardians Of The Galaxy - new game announcement

Square Enix kicked off their Summer Presents showcase with a new Marvel game from Eidos Montreal, this time focusing on The Guardians Of The Galaxy. in the reveal trailer (above), we saw lots of flashy combat, wisecracking Rocket jokes, dialogue tree conversations and plenty of explosions. You play as Star Lord in this one, although from the looks of their big deep dive showcase, you'll be able to control your other Guardian mates' abilities during battle to rack up those combo numbers.

The game will react to the decisions you make, too, and there were even some timed dialogue options not unlike those we saw in Telltale's The Walking Dead games. However, like Square Enix's first Marvel's Avengers game, none of the Guardians here are using the same likenesses as their movie counterparts, so it all looks a little... eerie for my tastes. Still, it looks a lot more story-driven than the first Avengers game, so here's hoping it's shed the original's grindy robo battles, too. It's coming October 26th 2021.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster - new game announcement

One for Final Fantasy Retro heads, here (hello!), Square Enix are releasing all six of their NES and SNES Final Fantasy games on Steam in one big pixel love-in collection. Technically, most of the Final Fantasies I through VI are already on Steam, but most of them are the clearly inferior mobile versions. Given this one's Pixel Remaster moniker, it looks like this collection will be the pixellated originals - at last! No release date just yet, though - just a tantalising "Coming Soon".

While we're on the subject of pixel remasters, Square Enix also did a very quick teaser for Legend Of Mana, too, showing off its opening cinematic. You won't have to wait long to play it, either, as it's arriving on June 24th.

Marvel's Avengers - new Wakanda trailer

It was announced previously that the next expansion for Marvel's Avengers would be Black Panther: War For Wakanda, but we got a longer look at it during the show. This expansion will see you defend Wakanda from a group of invaders who have got their eye on the precious Vibranium. Arriving this August, perhaps this will sate your Marvel video game appetite until Guardians arrives - or possibly provide a shot in the arm to Marvel's Avengers sagging reputation.

Babylon's Fall - new trailer

High fantasy hack and slash game Babylon's Fall is the latest from Bayonetta and Nier: Automata makers PlatinumGames. The trailer above showed off lots of grand locations and hammer-filled battles. It's not just hammers you'll be wielding here, though, as you'll also be able to customise your weapons and upgrade them with collectible materials alongside up to three pals. It certainly looks very flashy, and there will be plenty of giant bosses to test your skills on, too. Still no release date yet, though.

Life Is Strange Remastered Collection - new trailer

We already knew Deck Nine are remastering the original Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange: Before The Storm in time for the release of the new one, but hey, when you've got new Life Is Strange trailers in your presentation, you might as well give the Remastered Collection another plug, too. And in case you needed reminding of when it's coming out, you'll be able to play it on September 30th.

Life Is Strange: True Colours - new trailer

We got a first look at Alex's new empathic powers in Life Is Strange: True Colours this evening. As you approach certain characters, you'll be able to tap into their glowy auras to get a deeper insight into their personality. How you use that extra knowledge is up to you, though, as choosing to reveal those intimate details will influence conversations and decisions you'll make throughout the game. It's coming out on September 10th. Plus, if you choose the ultimate edition of the game, you'll get the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection included as well.

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - new game announcement

We'd heard rumours about Team Ninja teaming up with Square Enix Japan ahead of E3, but tonight we got our first official look at their new game: Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Featuring lots of action-focused combat, this looks to be a moody, high fantasy retelling of the Warriors Of Light's first battle against the deadly Chaos. Can you tell Tetsuya Nomura designed the characters? It's coming in 2022.

