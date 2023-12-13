Fallout 4’s free “next-gen update” has been pushed into 2024, putting it close to a decade after the original

Fallout 4’s “next-gen update”, announced just over a year ago as part of the series’ 25th anniversary celebrations, has seen its release date pushed back into next year - meaning it will arrive close to a decade after the last major entry in the franchise.

Bethesda revealed they were working on a next-gen update for Fallout 4 last October, saying that the free update - then said to be arriving in 2023 - would include additional features for playing at 4K resolutions, performance mode features for higher frame rates, a number of big fixes and new content for Creation Club, Bethesda’s third-party platform for mods and custom-made creations such as skins.

Obviously some of those updates are more likely to be focused on the game’s PlayStation and Xbox releases, given the fixed nature of console games, but the free update is still set to bring its relevant features to PC. At the very least, I hope that allows for an easy way to play in 4K without having to edit ini files to change the resolution beyond 1920x1080 manually.

Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update. We know you're excited, and so are we! But we need a bit more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024. — Fallout (@Fallout) December 13, 2023

“Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update,” Bethesda said in a post on Xitter. “We know you're excited, and so are we! But we need a bit more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024.”

It’s not the most surprising news to hear it’s delayed into 2024, given that we only have a few weeks of this year left and haven’t heard a thing in months. Still, it does raise a bit of an eyebrow to see a game fast approaching its 10th anniversary (woof) to have a fairly minor update take over a year to arrive. Still, hopefully that’ll mean it won’t break all of those mods when it finally lands. Hopefully.