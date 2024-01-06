Former Stardew Valley developer's new life sim set in a city looks ambitious

Arthur 'Mr. Podunkian' Lee, one-time contributor to the megalithic Stardew Valley, is now working on a life sim of his own. It's currently unnamed, but it's set in a city, it's got bikes, and it's got a tentative intention to release in 2024.

Although there's no name yet, it doesn't seem quite right to say that it's early days for the game - at least if judging by Lee's X account, which has been pumping out varied, enticing little videos for the past year.

For example, you can get a tour of some of the world in this video designed to introduce bikes:

My girlfriend and I bought city bikes this year, which led to my decision that I absolutely needed to add a bike to my game. Will they be customizable with unusually expensive addons? Only time will tell. pic.twitter.com/nVoYZVDLvV — Arthur 'Mr. Podunkian' Lee (@MrPodunkian) December 18, 2023

Although it's set in a city, you'll still seemingly be able to run a farm, including keeping adorable chickens:

You can keep animals in outdoor pens, but I decided to add buildable coops too which is where you'll have access to incubators. I think the little animation for the chickens leaving down the ramp is pretty darned cute ! pic.twitter.com/uK5aGNMhUn — Arthur 'Mr. Podunkian' Lee (@MrPodunkian) December 17, 2023

You can also level up your Reading skill to "earn the ability to read in bed", which definitely is simming my life:

Earlier this year, I showed off how you read books you've found by taking a seat to kill time. As you level up your Reading skill, you can earn the ability to read in bed, which is useful for both early-day-enders and people who play a lot of multiplayer! pic.twitter.com/08JiZXwY5J — Arthur 'Mr. Podunkian' Lee (@MrPodunkian) December 11, 2023

All of these tweets are just from the past month and there are many, many more if you scroll back through Podunkian's timeline. Lee has also confirmed that the game will support local split-screen co-op and online multiplayer.

A lot of games have tried in recent years to follow in Stardew Valley's profitable footsteps, but few interest me. This unnamed game does just because of the seeming scope of the thing - but also because of its creator. Mr. Podunkian is, I assume, best known for working on Stardew Valley, but I remember his work with Jonatan "Cactus" Söderström on games like Mystery Of Dungeon and Wasted: A Post-Apocalyptic Pub Crawler and solo-developed parody games like Merry Gear Solid: Secret Santa. I'm always excited to re-stumble across an old name from the late-'00s freeware scene.