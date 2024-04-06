Gears 6 announcement coming in June showcase, says report

Gears 6 will be announced on June 9th, according to a report by The Verge.

Microsoft are thought to be holding an Xbox showcase alongside Summer Games Fest and the event-week-formerly-known-as-E3. The Verge reports that a new Gears Of War will be announced at the show, alongside release dates for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Avowed, Indiana Jones And The GReat Circle, and a new Call Of Duty.

It's been five years since the release of Gears 5. Since then, series stewards The Coalition have co-developed turn-based spin-off Gears Tactics and offered developer support to Microsoft stablemate Halo Infinite. There were rumours last year that The Coalition had cancelled two unannounced games in order to focus on production of the next Gears Of War.

General perception is that the Gears series has been off the boil since creators Epic moved on from the series, but Matthew (RPS in peace) had plenty of nice things to say about Gears 5 in his review. He praised the addition of light RPG elements, its visual razzle-dazzle and its clever action set pieces.