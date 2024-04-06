Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Gears 6 announcement coming in June showcase, says report

Alongside release dates for other major Xbox series

Marcus Fenix from Gears 5 with a beard and a cross look on his face
Image credit: Xbox Game Studios
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Gears 6 will be announced on June 9th, according to a report by The Verge.

Microsoft are thought to be holding an Xbox showcase alongside Summer Games Fest and the event-week-formerly-known-as-E3. The Verge reports that a new Gears Of War will be announced at the show, alongside release dates for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Avowed, Indiana Jones And The GReat Circle, and a new Call Of Duty.

It's been five years since the release of Gears 5. Since then, series stewards The Coalition have co-developed turn-based spin-off Gears Tactics and offered developer support to Microsoft stablemate Halo Infinite. There were rumours last year that The Coalition had cancelled two unannounced games in order to focus on production of the next Gears Of War.

General perception is that the Gears series has been off the boil since creators Epic moved on from the series, but Matthew (RPS in peace) had plenty of nice things to say about Gears 5 in his review. He praised the addition of light RPG elements, its visual razzle-dazzle and its clever action set pieces.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

Gears 5

Xbox One

Awaiting cover image

Gears 6

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Shooter Xbox Game Studios Xbox One
About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Deputy Editorial Director

Rock Paper Shotgun's former editor-in-chief and current corporate dad. Also, he continues to write evening news posts for some reason.
Comments