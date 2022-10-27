If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Have You Played... 7 Days to Die?

Terror on a timer
Hayden Hefford avatar
Feature by Hayden Hefford Guides Writer
Published on
7 Days to Die image showing a player aiming an assault rifle towards a horde of zombies amidst ruined buildings.

I’ve mentioned before that I’m into survival games with a goal past staying alive, because if surviving is the only goal, what’s the point in living at all (he says, with a firm glare at the Tory party)? Grounded has its main quest and Minecraft has the Ender Dragon, for example, which gives you something to work towards past simply keeping your heart beating. 7 Days to Die is the biggest counterpoint to that, with its routine weekly horde attacks delivering moreish gameplay that keeps me playing way past my bedtime.

With just seven days until a horde of ferocious zombies attacks, your goal really is survival. Survival isn’t as simple as just meeting needs, though. It’s actual survival, an escape from almost certain death that comes with a horde on the horizon. The enemies aren’t just blocking your route to progression, popping up near piles of goodies to give you a challenge. They’re coming regardless and will ensure that nowhere feels safe. Boarding up a house? They’ll storm right through. Building a base on stilts so that they can’t climb up? They’ll knock those stilts down, causing the physics system to send your base crashing to the ground.

Watch on YouTube

That means you don’t have time to settle down, grow some crops, and start automating production. You need to craft weapons, build defences, and find novel ways to slow the assault so that you can survive the night. If you make it through, then the doomsday clock begins again, ticking towards something even worse. The increasing difficulty of each horde breaks away any tedium that the loop might otherwise carry.

7 Days to Die doesn’t tear up the rulebook entirely. Most of its systems feel similar to any other open world survival game, with the steady rhythm of chopping trees and foraging plants to make new gear marking out the first few days. But in ripping out a couple of pages and presenting an obstacle that you can’t avoid, it changes the pace significantly. You’re forced to play faster, settling in random ruins that don’t feel like home. It takes away the luxury of time, creating a survival experience that’s both familiar and unique.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Hayden Hefford avatar

Hayden Hefford

Guides Writer

Zombies. Walkers. Shamblers. Whatever you call them, Hayden is definitely a fan. He can usually be found in front of a screen, playing the latest survival games and trying to hide from the real world. His eyes haven't turned square yet, but the possibility is certainly scary.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch