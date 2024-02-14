If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Helldivers 2's always-on friendly fire makes for excellent playground humour

Boys will be boys

Four Helldivers players advancing across a desert at sunset towards alien arachnids, firing weapons
Image credit: PlayStation PC LLC
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Reviews Editor
Published on

When it comes to co-op shooters and most other multiplayer games, it's often the case that friendly fire is switched off by default or there are endless systems in place to make it a punishable offence. In Helldivers 2 it isn't actively encouraged, nor is it punished. Accidentally vaporising your teammate with an air strike is all a part of the campaign for democracy and freedom, a hilarious byproduct of human error. I gushed about it in my review, and cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer wrote up a quick piece on the specific ways it eeks out silliness.

But comedy isn't just accidental in Helldivers 2, oh no. I think it encourages playground behaviour of the worst order: smacking your mates into things.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information