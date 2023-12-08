Hideo Kojima is making a horror game with Jordan Peele and it's called OD

Hideo Kojima isn't only working on Death Stranding 2. It's long been rumoured - and leaked - that Kojima Productions are also developing a horror game, thought to be called Overdose. It was finally officially revealed at The Game Awards this evening. It's actually called OD, and it's being developed in partnership with Jordan Peele.

The first trailer for OD, Hideo Kojima's new horror game.

The trailer doesn't give much away, consisting only of close-ups of actors Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer and Udo Kier. All three recite the same line: "The hungry purple dinosaur ate the kind, zingy fox, the jabbering crab, and the mad whale and started vending and quacking." This is a common phonetic pangram - a single sentence which includes all the phonetic sounds of the English language.

"It is a game, don't get me wrong, but it's also a movie, and at the same time a new form of media," Kojima said.

All that's concrete about it for now is that it's a horror game and that it's being made in partnership with Xbox Game Studios, meaning we'll get it on PC probably sooner than we got Death Stranding, which was initially published by Sony.

This isn't Kojima's first time trying to make a horror game, of course. He was previously working on Silent Hills before it was cancelled by Konami, which only produced a now-unplayable playable teaser, known as P.T. OD is its own thing, but there is a reflection of a corridor and a slowly opening door in the eyes of a character at the very end of the trailer above that hints some similar territory might be explored.

Kojima also says he's not only working with Peele on the project, but other giants of the horror genre. Perhaps Guillermo Del Toro, Kojima's original collaborator on P.T., is due to return.

