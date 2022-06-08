If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Overdose may or may not be a new horror game from Hideo Kojima

Kojima Productions don’t seem pleased about the rumour
There’s rumblings that Hideo Kojima and his studio Kojima Productions are developing a new horror game featuring actor Margaret Qualley, who portrayed Mama in Kojima’s postie simulator Death Stranding. A site called Try Hard Guides say they’ve allegedly received early footage of the game, which is called Overdose. Details are very thin on the ground otherwise, but hey, Koj has been teasing a new horror game for months now, so maybe we'll see something emerge from the mists during one of this week's notE3 streams.

Try Hard Guides say the footage shows Qualley in a blue dress, walking through dark corridors from a third-person perspective and using a torch to guide herself. The video ends with a jump scare, followed by a game over message and the words “A Hideo Kojima Game”… “OVERDOSE”. Kojima Productions have apparently approached Try Hard Guides to request their article be taken down, which they’ve refused to do. Seems like an odd thing to do if there’s no weight to it.

Kojima had teamed up with director Guillermo del Toro and actor Norman Reedus to work on horror game Silent Hills for Konami before it was cancelled. Reedus then went on to hush babies in Death Stranding. If Overdose is legit then it might not be the only thing Kojima Productions has on the boil at the moment, if a recent interview Reedus gave to online men's mag Leo is anything to go by.

When asked about his work on Death Stranding, Reedus let slip that he’d been working on “the second one”. It's some hint at the existence of another Death Stranding game, if you want to read into it that way. I’m genuinely hoping for some kind of visual novel starring holographic Geoff Keighley at this point. Not sure he'd want me to get my hopes up, though.

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Overdose may or may not exist but, hey, we might find out at one of this weekend’s many games showcases. Keep an eye on RPS’ handy guide to the alternatives to E3 2022 to help you see if Kojima is up to something new.

