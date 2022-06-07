“Manage your expectations” for Summer Game Fest, says Geoff Keighley

Summer Game Fest organiser Geoff Keighley has advised people tuning in to this Thursday’s showcase not to expect any “megaton shock” game announcements. The stunning revelation that maybe you shouldn’t expect too many brand-new AAA game reveals following a global pandemic came through an audio broadcast on Twitter Spaces over the weekend, transcribed by VGC. “We’ve got lots of good stuff to show you,” Keighley said, “but buyer beware of some of the crazy rumours I’m seeing out there in terms of things people expect to get announced.”

Keighley clarified that there will be “a couple of new game announcements” during the Summer Game Fest showcase, but insisted that the majority of the show’s 90-120 minute length would be more information about already announced games. He namechecked Striking Distance Studios’ The Callisto Protocol, Batfamily co-op fest Gotham Knights, the I-thought-it-was-already-out Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course and gaming equivalent of Ronseal Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 among the line-up. There’ll also be an appareance by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, because of course. Maybe he'll be onstage talking about his "biggest, most badass" game movie?

Brace yourselves though, because even more showcase streaminess is on the cards for this month’s Not-E3. Despite Keighley predicting there would be fewer third-party publisher showcases this year, Capcom have announced today they'll be staging a 35-minute digital event on June 13th at 3pm PST/11pm BST, focusing on news and updates on previously announced titles. Capcom's 2021 Not-E3 stream was arguably one of the weaker showcases last year, but at least PlayStation's recent State Of Play stream has (hopefully) confirmed a few of the big hitters. My guess is that it will be 95% Street Fighter 6, with a dash more Resi 4 Remake footage, and maybe, just maybe, a glimpse at Resident Evil Village's DLC. We live in hope.

Xbox also announced last night they'll be hosting a second ‘Extended’ showcase on June 14th for around 90 minutes at 10am PST/6pm BST, where they'll "share new trailers, take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase", all with a sprinkling of dev interviews in the mix. In short: more 'previously announced games', then. Either way, you can be sure we'll be reporting on all of these major showcases, so stay tuned for all the latest hot old new news.

E3 proper may be cancelled, but we’re updating our guide to the alternatives to E3 2022 whenever a new presentation is touted. Keep checking on that for all the details in one helpful place. You’re all breathtaking!