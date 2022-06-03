Street Fighter 6 will bring an open-world mode when it launches next year

Capcom have released a new trailer for Street Fighter 6, showcasing an open-world mode that sees characters exploring and brawling alike on the between the neon signs of the city.

Capcom's senior manager for social media and community, Andy Wong, gave more details in a blog post on Playstations's website. Previous modes, including arcade, training, and local and online versus, will be returning. However, two new modes, World Tour and Battle Hub will be making an appearance.

World Tour seems to encompass the open world wandering of the trailer. It's a "is a single-player immersive story mode" that "allows you to leave your own legacy within Street Fighter 6 with your player avatar." Battle Hub is the place to go for online matches, but Wong says that it will also "bring new and unique forms of engagements and communication." What exactly those are isn't clear yet, but Wong promises further information about both new modes in the future.

The blog post also details the backgrounds and some of the signature moves for characters shown in the trailer. Luke, Ryu, and Chun Li return, while a new character, Jamie, is introduced. "Jamie is a peacekeeper from Chinatown who aspires to walk in the footsteps of Yun and Yang, the Twin Dragons. An expert dancer, Jamie places justice and friendship above all else, defending his town with martial arts," according to the post, and and he can drink a special drink to unlock additional moves.

There's also a new gauge-based mechanic known as the Drive System, which can unlock five new techniques when filled for both offensive and defensive flexibility. And newer or more casual players can benefit from a new control scheme which simplifies combos for when you want to be flashy without having to memorise long input strings.

Finally, the blog post announces a real time commentary feature. Capcom say that they're working with voices from within the fighting game community, who "will narrate what is happening on screen just like a real tournament." As well as making you feel like you're on stage at EVO, Wong writes that it should also serve an explanatory feature, again helping newer players to understand how they might be able to improve.

Street Fighter 6 is scheduled to release some time next year.