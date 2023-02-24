Zangief piledrives into Street Fighter 6 with a bod that puts the Gears lads to shame

Capcom revealed three more fighters coming to Street Fighter 6's roster last night: big lad Zangief, Union Jack-wearing Cammy and newcomer Lily, a descendant of T. Hawk's famous Thunderfoot tribe. Before we talk about anything else, though, can we please just take a moment to appreciate Zangief's enormous bod? The Street Fighter wrestler was always a force to be reckoned with in earlier games, but holy heck, I bet you could fit four Marcus Fenixes into those biceps and still have room left over for his son and fellow Gears Of War slab JD. Come and see what I mean in the new trailer below.

Right? And I thought it was just Ryu and "not sad dad" Ken who'd been bulking up. The thing that impresses me most, though, is just the sheer height with which Zangief's able to propel his musclebound limbs in order to piledrive and cyclone his opponents into oblivion. Just look at the way he's able to toss fellow large lad E. Honda about like he's made of candyfloss. Absolute madness.

Following in Zangief's reveal footsteps is returning Street Fighter II favourite Cammy, who's clearly been hitting the London tourist trap shops with her Union Jack jacket. She'll be playing host to a foggy, industrial stage known as King Street when the game hits in June, bringing all her best moves - Spiral Arrow, Cannon Spike and Hooligan Combination (she says, dutifully reading Cammy's move sheet) - to the table, as well as some new Super Arts.

Finally, there's newcomer Lily, another small, bit nippy fighter like Kimberly who uses the power of nature and her war clubs to dole out her own flavour of skull-cracking. Like Street Fighter II's T. Hawk before her, she can deploy ferocious Condor Dives and Tomahawk Busters on her opponents, but she can also power up each of her moves by using Condor Wind. Personally, I think she's probably cheating a bit, bringing weapons to a fist fight, but hey, I guess they're no different from Vega's big claws, eh?

Alas, Vega is the one classic Street Fighter character who hasn't been confirmed for the starting roster yet, but I live in hope he'll still get a big reveal before SF6 comes out on June 2nd.

In any case, with these three now on the fighting docket, Street Fighter 6 will have an 18-strong character line-up at launch, including all eight of the original World Warriors (Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Zangief, E. Honda, Blanka and Dhalsim), four returning favourites (Cammy, Juri, Dee Jay and Luke), and six brand-new ones (Lily, Jamie, Kimberly, Manon, Marisa and JP). Keep track of them all over on Steam.