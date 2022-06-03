If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

12

Capcom announce Resident Evil 4 remake, due March 2023

With a "reimagined storyline"
Jay Castello avatar
Jay Castello
Published on

Capcom have confirmed that Resident Evil 4 is getting a remake. It's due out in March of next year.

The first look shows Leon headed off into the dark and dingy woods of Europe to rescue the president's daughter. But he has to contend with spooky dead deer and spooky crumbling architecture and spooky guys with hatchets. You know. Resident Evil stuff. (I have not played Resident Evil.)

Forgive the Playstation trailer; the remake is confirmed for PC as well.

According to a blog post by Edvin Edsö, a promotion producer at Capcom, "the game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game."

That means that in order to keep the game both "fresh" and "familiar," they will be "reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction." There'll also be changes to the graphics and control systems for the "modern standard."

The Resident Evil 4 remake is scheduled to release on March 24, 2023. If you want to keep yourself occupied until then, why not get into Save Room, which is its inventory tetris broken out into its very own game?

