Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC will let you Spider-Man it up as Ada Wong, and it’s out next week

Ada and Wesker also headed to Mercenaries mode in a free update

Ada Wong in artwork for Resident Evil 4 Remake's Separate Ways DLC
Image credit: Capcom
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Contributor
Published on

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC - following the adventures of Ada Wong while Leon Kennedy is busy fighting giant fish monsters and escorting presidents' daughters - has been fully revealed, and it’s out soon. Next week, in fact.

Separate Ways was originally introduced to OG Resident Evil 4 when it released on the PlayStation 2 in 2005. It sees Ada become the player character, revealing what the mysterious spy is up to in-between the moments where her path crosses with that of Leon during RE4’s main story. It also sheds more light on Ada’s uncertain involvement with long-running Resident Evil baddie Albert Wesker as she infiltrates RE4’s Los Iluminados group in search of its previous Amber.

Albert Wesker sits in a chair illuminated by glowing blue screens in art for Resident Evil 4 Remake's Separate Ways DLC
Image credit: Capcom

Ada gains some new gameplay abilities in Separate Ways, too, with a grappling gun that can be used for both traversal and in combat. The DLC’s trailer shows Ada swinging into the air above an enemy like Spider-Man, rappelling down a tower Mission Impossible-style and using it to cross gaps. You can also grapple enemies during fights like Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion, using it to take down foes from afar.

Alongside Separate Ways’ launch, Ada and Wesker will be added to the Mercenaries mode of Resident Evil 4 Remake, in which players fight waves of enemies in an attempt to defeat as many foes as they can in two minutes (plus any additional time they collect with kills and bonus orbs) and achieve the highest score.

Both the Separate Ways DLC and the Mercenaries update will release for Resident Evil 4 Remake on September 21st - next Thursday. You’ll need to pay for the DLC, while the Mercs update will be free.

The Separate Ways DLC was revealed alongside Resident Evil 4 Remake’s first-person VR mode, which will be exclusive to PlayStation VR2 when it releases as a free update this winter. The original Resident Evil 4 can be played in VR on PC with Oculus, though.

