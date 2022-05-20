Norman Reedus may have just let slip that a Death Stranding sequel is coming

Actor and Monster Energy drinker Norman Reedus has seemingly confirmed that Death Stranding 2 exists in an interview with men’s website Leo this week. The titbit was spotted and posted on Twitter by Nibel this afternoon. Break it to us gently, Norm.

Asked about Death Stranding, Reedus replies with “We just started the second one.” He then goes on to expand a bit on how he was drawn into the first Death Stranding project by Oscar-winning director of Blade II Guillermo del Toro and Hideo “He’s from Tokyo” Kojima. Reedus then explained: “It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.”

Now, it’s not clear when the interview took place so Reedus could have been referring to this year’s Death Stranding: Director’s Cut rather than a full-blown sequel. It’s open to interpretation. You can read the interview in full here and decide for yourself.

Our resident Death Stranding stan Katharine thought the Director’s Cut was the best version of the game when it came out in March. “It's a fantastic open world to lose yourself in,” she said, “and the way it asks you to assess and interact with its gorgeous landscape also makes it one of the most engaging open worlds to date.” I just enjoy making Sam Porter Bridges fall over a lot, personally.

Death Stranding 2 isn’t even officially confirmed yet but, hey, watch out for the many games events during this summer’s Not-E3 to see if it is. We’ll let you know as soon as we find out more.