Kojima Productions tease their next game, and actor Elle Fanning’s in it

A cryptic standee on display at PAX Australia has revealed that Elle Fanning is involved in a new game coming from Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions. An image showing a shadowy face with the words “Where am I?” features on the standee, also tweeted by Kojima with the questions “Who is “WHERE”?”. People who scanned a QR code on the standee image were directed to another picture on the Kojima Productions site, which shows Fanning’s face in red light and the message “Who am I?”.

Fanning is known for starring in director Nicholas Winding Refn’s psychological horror movie about the fashion industry, The Neon Demon. Winding Refn and Kojima have worked together for Kojima’s Death Stranding – Refn was the model for the character Heartman – so there’s a connection there. We already know from Kojima’s proclamation at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June that his company’s working on a new game, and that it’ll be for Microsoft.

"It's a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before,” Kojima said at the event. “I've waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it. With Microsoft's cutting edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept.” All we know past that is that it might “take some time” before the game’s ready.

A few possible Kojima Productions projects have been kicking around so far this year. Back in June, I reported on the alleged footage from a horror game called Overdose, supposedly starring Death Stranding’s Margaret Qualley. Fellow Stranding actor and Kojima pal Norman Reedus seemingly let slip in an interview in May with men’s magazine Leo that a sequel to that game was in the works, too. It’s not clear what, if anything, Reedus was referring to, and there’s been nothing more about another Death Stranding game since.

We’ll have to wait and see what, or who, Where is. I’ll let you know when there’s more to share.