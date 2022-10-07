If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Kojima Productions tease their next game, and actor Elle Fanning’s in it

Who is “WHERE”?
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Heartman looking at his DVD collection in Death Stranding

A cryptic standee on display at PAX Australia has revealed that Elle Fanning is involved in a new game coming from Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions. An image showing a shadowy face with the words “Where am I?” features on the standee, also tweeted by Kojima with the questions “Who is “WHERE”?”. People who scanned a QR code on the standee image were directed to another picture on the Kojima Productions site, which shows Fanning’s face in red light and the message “Who am I?”.

Watch on YouTube
Katharine shares her favourite thing about Death Stranding: Director's Cut.

Fanning is known for starring in director Nicholas Winding Refn’s psychological horror movie about the fashion industry, The Neon Demon. Winding Refn and Kojima have worked together for Kojima’s Death Stranding – Refn was the model for the character Heartman – so there’s a connection there. We already know from Kojima’s proclamation at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June that his company’s working on a new game, and that it’ll be for Microsoft.

"It's a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before,” Kojima said at the event. “I've waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it. With Microsoft's cutting edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept.” All we know past that is that it might “take some time” before the game’s ready.

A few possible Kojima Productions projects have been kicking around so far this year. Back in June, I reported on the alleged footage from a horror game called Overdose, supposedly starring Death Stranding’s Margaret Qualley. Fellow Stranding actor and Kojima pal Norman Reedus seemingly let slip in an interview in May with men’s magazine Leo that a sequel to that game was in the works, too. It’s not clear what, if anything, Reedus was referring to, and there’s been nothing more about another Death Stranding game since.

We’ll have to wait and see what, or who, Where is. I’ll let you know when there’s more to share.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch