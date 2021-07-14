I could replay Forza Horizon 4's intro forever

My car game kick has evolved. After all that time spent watching hands play rally games beautifully, I decided it was time to place my own hands on the wheel and tentatively feather the clutch. To ease myself into the driver's seat, I opted for Forza Horizon 4, seeing as it's focused more on fun than the minutiae of tyre pressure.

I was prepared for lots of nice cars and lovely Scottish scenery, but no-one told me that I'd fight back heart palpitations and tears in the first few minutes?! Forza Horizon 4's intro sequence might be the best welcome to a game I've ever played. It positively transformed my car game fix into a full-blown round-house kick; a kick that rocketed me up into the realm of the drum and bass gods who burn donuts into tarmac and dance among the smoke.