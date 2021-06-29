Forza Horizon 4's future updates will recycle old content

Forza Horizon 5 was announced during E3 2021 and is due this November. In the latest Forza Monthly update, developers Playground Games have spoken about future plans for the previous game in the series, Forza Horizon 4. Mainly, that the next update will be the last to add new content to the three-year-old game.

As reported by VGC, senior producer Tom Butcher spoke in the above video about how monthly updates for Forza Horizon 4 would in future recycle content from previous updates.

"Starting with Series update 38, players who know the game well will start to see the return of content from Series 7 to 32," said Butcher. "Think of it a bit like a mix tape, featuring the return of some of your favourite content combined with recently added new features." Series update 37, the last to add new content, launches today.

Forza Horizon 4 has already had a further year of updates than its predecessors, as it's been three years since its release as opposed to the two-year gaps between the release of all the prior games.

Aside from smaller monthly content drops, Forza Horizon 4 also received substantial paid expansions including the delightful LEGO Speed Champions, which added a new open world area entirely made out of Lego blocks. I love everything about Horizon 4, honestly, and recently replayed it a bunch when it came to Steam back in March.

Forza Horizon 5 will transport the series to Mexico when it launches later this year, and includes new tools for players to design their own racing events.