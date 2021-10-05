I have a lot of respect for the Storyteller dev for finishing something after a decade

I have a lot of respect for the Storyteller dev for finishing something after a decadeSink your OWN costs m8
Storyteller has been in development for an age - over a decade, at the longest estimate. That's a very long time. That's about a third of my entire life. Invaders Must Die came out the same year developer Daniel Benmergui first started work on his fairytale puzzle game. To be fair, Invaders Must Die is a pretty bangin' album, so logic would therefore dictate that Storyteller is going to be a pretty bangin' game, too. Alice0 is certainly enamoured with the current demo you can play as part of the Steam Next Fest this week, and I'd strongly recommend you give it a go as well while you can.
