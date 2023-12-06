If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

I hope GTA 6's Vice City embraces the mundane

It probably won't, but still

Scenes from Leonida in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.
Image credit: Rockstar Games
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Reviews Editor
Published on

Rockstar has released a 90-second GTA 6 trailer! Wowee! No seriously, ignoring my cynicism for a second, it does look really impressive. As I mentioned in our RPS reacts piece, I'm genuinely excited by the prospect of a renewed Vice City and you bet I'll be there for the inevitable five-minute narrated trailer that begins with a person saying, "Welcome to Vice City".

There's no doubt Vice City is going to be dense and chaotic, going by all the twerking and the social media parodies of real life Florida folks. But really, I do hope that Rockstar doesn't just reserve next-gen's horsepower for wildness. I want some peace, some quiet, some innocuous suburbs to laze around in. That would be nice.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information