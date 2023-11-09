If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GTA 6: Everything we know so far

The first trailer and release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 have been confirmed

The logo for GTA 6 with release date coming 2025
Image credit: Take-Two Interactive
Kiera Mills avatar
Guide by Kiera Mills Guides Writer
Additional contributions by Katharine Castle
Updated on

Want to know more about GTA 6? Grand Theft Auto 6 is the next GTA game from Rockstar Games, and now that we've had a first trailer and release date confirmed, there's a lot more to talk about than earlier in the year. Read on for everything we know so far about GTA 6.

In this guide:

GTA 6 first trailer

The first trailer for GTA 6 is here.

The first trailer for GTA 6 was originally going to be unveiled on December 5th 2023, but Rockstar ended up putting the trailer live a day early after it got leaked online.

We'll have a full trailer breakdown analysis coming very soon, but for now, you can watch the trailer in full above.

GTA 6 release date

In the first trailer for GTA 6, Rockstar have confirmed a 2025 release date for GTA 6. We don't know exactly when it will be out in 2025 just yet, but if all this talk of a trailer was getting your hopes up for a release next year, you'll sadly be disappointed.

GTA 6 gameplay details

GTA 6 will see players returning to a modern-day Vice City, which has now been confirmed via the first trailer following reports published by Bloomberg in July 2022. That's quite the exciting prospect for long-standing fans of the series who are eager to dip back into the Miami-centric city. The trailer also confirms the previously rumoured Latina female protagonist as well. She's called Lucia, and the end of the trailer suggests she'll be joined by a fellow male lead to complete the pairing. Bloomberg's claim that it will have a "story influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde" also seems to hold water, as the final shots of the GTA 6 trailer show the pair attempting to rob a store of some kind.

That's everything we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6, including the release date of the first-ever trailer and suspected game release. Keep an eye on this page for subsequent updates.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

GTA 6

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Blockbuster PC PS5 Rockstar Rockstar Games RPG: Action Sandbox Shooter Shooter: Third Person
See 4 more Take-Two Take-Two Interactive third person shooter Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Kiera Mills avatar

Kiera Mills

Guides Writer

Kiera is a Guides Writer who loves the best of most genres including horror, cosy games, survival crafting and Soulslikes. In her spare time, if she’s not causing trouble as her Wildfire Druid alter-ego, she can be found painting more of her ever-expanding Stormcast army.

Comments