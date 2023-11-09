GTA 6: Everything we know so far

Want to know more about GTA 6? Grand Theft Auto 6 is the next GTA game from Rockstar Games, and now that we've had a first trailer and release date confirmed, there's a lot more to talk about than earlier in the year. Read on for everything we know so far about GTA 6.

GTA 6 first trailer

The first trailer for GTA 6 is here.

The first trailer for GTA 6 was originally going to be unveiled on December 5th 2023, but Rockstar ended up putting the trailer live a day early after it got leaked online.

We'll have a full trailer breakdown analysis coming very soon, but for now, you can watch the trailer in full above.

In the first trailer for GTA 6, Rockstar have confirmed a 2025 release date for GTA 6. We don't know exactly when it will be out in 2025 just yet, but if all this talk of a trailer was getting your hopes up for a release next year, you'll sadly be disappointed.

GTA 6 gameplay details

GTA 6 will see players returning to a modern-day Vice City, which has now been confirmed via the first trailer following reports published by Bloomberg in July 2022. That's quite the exciting prospect for long-standing fans of the series who are eager to dip back into the Miami-centric city. The trailer also confirms the previously rumoured Latina female protagonist as well. She's called Lucia, and the end of the trailer suggests she'll be joined by a fellow male lead to complete the pairing. Bloomberg's claim that it will have a "story influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde" also seems to hold water, as the final shots of the GTA 6 trailer show the pair attempting to rob a store of some kind.

That's everything we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6, including the release date of the first-ever trailer and suspected game release. Keep an eye on this page for subsequent updates.