According to Rockstar founder Sam Houser, GTA 6 "continues our efforts to push the limits of what's possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences". Broadcasting via Take-Two Interactive press release in the wake of yesterday's premature GTA 6 trailer release (I hope you didn't accidentally watch the leaked cryptocurrency-branded version), Houser added that "we're thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere" when it launches in 2025. Except on PC. For the moment, anyway.

Yes indeed, there's no mention of PC in the press release, nor have Rockstar or Take-Two confirmed the development of a PC version directly with RPS. At the time of writing, GTA 6 is only coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Historians of FOMO might recall that GTA 5 released on PC around 18 months after hitting Xbox 360 and PS3, while GTA 4 took about eight months to make the leap. Red Dead Redemption 2 launched on PC a year after the console release. Are we in for an even longer wait this time?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The news probably won't go down well with the GTA 5 and GTA Online modders who've contributed to the 2013 game's enduring popularity, but then again, Rockstar have not always seen eye to eye with modders, to put it mildly. Launching on console will allow them to exert tighter control over what people do with GTA 6 in the wild. It'll also mean they can roll various graphical and technical enhancements into the PC version, as they did with GTA 5.

Back in August, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick suggested that Rockstar don't have a hard strategy for porting games to PC. Specifically in reference to this year's Red Dead Redemption remaster, which isn't on PC yet either, he said that "it depends on the vision that the creative teams have for a title, and in the absence of having a powerful vision, for something that we would do with a title, we might bring it in its original form, we've done that, and in certain instances we might remaster or remake, so it really depends on the title and how the label feels about it, the platform, and what we think the opportunity is for consumers."

Anybody want to predict a release year? Perhaps we'll discover it on a T-shirt somewhere.