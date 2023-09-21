Is this indie fantasy RPG the Morrowindlike you've been looking for?
Ardenfall has no release date, but the demo is promising
This week we wrote some articles about the hilariously comprehensive Microsoft leaks, and Alice0 wrote one in particular about Bethesda's plans to not remaster Morrowind. It is, she points out, understandable why the sanitised Bethesda of today would leave well enough alone: "2002's Elder Scrolls game is an overambitious, odd, scrappy, and spiky beast. It is a game happy to leave you lost, confused, misunderstanding, weirded-out, frustrated, and stuck."
Yet, Morrowind is loved! And in the comments of that article Nic Rueben mentioned the demo for Ardenfall, an RPG with no release date but a Steam demo. So off I toddled to have a look, and though I haven't played much of it yet, I'm confident in saying that if you liked Morrowind you should check the demo out.
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.Support us