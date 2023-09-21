Get a free month of RPS Premium
Is this indie fantasy RPG the Morrowindlike you've been looking for?

Ardenfall has no release date, but the demo is promising

An archer attacking a giant beetle monster in Ardenfall
Image credit: Spellcast Studios
Alice Bell avatar
Feature by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

This week we wrote some articles about the hilariously comprehensive Microsoft leaks, and Alice0 wrote one in particular about Bethesda's plans to not remaster Morrowind. It is, she points out, understandable why the sanitised Bethesda of today would leave well enough alone: "2002's Elder Scrolls game is an overambitious, odd, scrappy, and spiky beast. It is a game happy to leave you lost, confused, misunderstanding, weirded-out, frustrated, and stuck."

Yet, Morrowind is loved! And in the comments of that article Nic Rueben mentioned the demo for Ardenfall, an RPG with no release date but a Steam demo. So off I toddled to have a look, and though I haven't played much of it yet, I'm confident in saying that if you liked Morrowind you should check the demo out.

About the Author
Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

Small person powered by tea and books; RPS's dep ed since 2018. Send her etymological facts and cool horror or puzzle games.

