Like the best RPGs, Space Wreck is made to be broken

The impact of the 2D Fallouts still reverberates, and the latest result of that is Space Wreck, an isometric RPG with a huge emphasis on screwing up.
Okay, maybe that's just my bad decisions talking. You're stranded on a wrecked space station after a failed pirate attack, and must get back to your ship. It's not super secret, but I almost don't want to say more than that, because this is a game overflowing with possibilities in a way that even Fallout seldom matched. It is not quite ready, but if the bugs can be ironed out, and perhaps more crucially, the save system reorganised, this could easily become one of the best RPGs of its kind.
