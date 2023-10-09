Screenshot Saturday Mondays: An infinite city and a lovely froggy
Admiring indie games from Twitter's screenshot-o-rama
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a retro-styled infinite city, a dramatic spellcasting, dinosaurs, and heaps more. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!
I'm not sure what this is beyond an "infinite, procedurally generated PSX-styled city", but that's plenty for me:
Still mostly chipping away at boring backend stuff, but the night vibes are really coming together, I think. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/ONmhf0feHf— Tzschk (@tzschk) October 7, 2023
"Investigative horror game" My Work Is Not Yet Done (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) sums up my weekend as Scotland received a whole month of rain in one day:
Waiting out rain #gamemaker #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/MfisBZ3Hte— Spencer Yan (@spncryn) October 7, 2023
You could've told me that browser-based MMO Hordes (coming to, like, your browser) was actually vintage World Of Warcraft and I don't know if I would have caught your lie:
Bridge over river #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/PGiAq0Dp4c— dek (@shatterspine) September 30, 2023
Airship bombardment is cool, Quarter (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), but I must say I've seen wilder spell animations:
Hey #screenshotsaturday!— Something Classic (@SomethingClassc) October 7, 2023
Nikolai is feeling desperate so he calls for backup!
What are your favorite "over the top" skills in jrpgs?#QuartetRPG #pixelart pic.twitter.com/ZFwYbOKWIb
A startling critical hit kill in Fallout-ish RPG Space Wreck (on Steam Early Access now, with a demo there too):
The last critical hit.#screenshotsaturday #game #pixleart— Retro space RPG Space Wreck 🇱🇻🇺🇦 (@pahrislv) October 7, 2023
A #postapocalyptic #space #RPG, Space Wreck.
Coming on October 10th. pic.twitter.com/aC1t1HFzP3
Speaking of diegetic HUDs, I do like the third-person camera view being a drone link you can accidentally break in Exo Rally Championship (coming to Steam):
your rover has a couple nice 3rd person (drone!) cameras ... as long as you don't break the camera link off the roof#ExoRallyChampionship#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Qok3r6Jjxs— Jay Weston - Exo One/Rally ⚫️🕳☁️🏎️ (@JayWeston) October 7, 2023
A lively enemy in "open-world Lovecraftian spacefighter RPG" Underspace (coming to Steam):
I think I gave this enemy TOO many missiles. Not quite sure.#underspace #gamedev #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #indiegame #indiegamedev #spacegame #space #gamedevelopment pic.twitter.com/0fhCENdg1U— Trainwiz (@trainwiz) October 8, 2023
This looks like foolish potential fun:
Excited to announce this Screenshot Saturday that we're working on a game: Oblin Party!— Joel Besada (@JoelBesada) October 7, 2023
It's a physics-based party brawler where you control both hands to punch, grab, and maneuver your way to victory. #gamedev #godot #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/f8JcRkYdge
I need to show you this guy from metroidvania Akatori (coming to Steam):
Please meet our Merchant 🐸#screenshotsaturday #pixelart #ドット絵 #픽셀아트 pic.twitter.com/7TQAT4VWRI— AKATORI 🐦SIGN UP FOR DEMO PLAYTEST UNTIL OCT. 16 (@AKATORIGAME) October 7, 2023
A bad time in Paleophage (coming to Steam), a survival horror game inspired by Dino Crisis:
Using the ballroom to test different kinds of combat encounters - here getting assaulted by a pack of raptors. #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #solodev #dinosaur #SurvivalHorror #DinoCrisis pic.twitter.com/0qTYBvob7U— LogDev (@LoganChitwood6) October 7, 2023
Just vibing in Star Fetchers (episode 1 out free on Steam):
Necessary train vibe check#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #starfetchers pic.twitter.com/TN2Mq47Lcj— LK👽🍊 (@SvavelstickaDev) October 7, 2023
Unfollow (coming to Steam) sounds like it's built on a theme that a horror game could make a right hash of, but I am curious with the devs saying, "The issues we want to address are extremely personal to us, and regardless of whether a more traditional ghost game would sell better (according to [demo testers]), this is the story we feel we should tell":
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) plays a crucial role in our upcoming horror game UNFOLLOW.— SERAFINI PRODUCTIONS【UNFOLLOW / NAVIGAVIA】 (@UNFOLLOW_GAME) October 8, 2023
#horrorgame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/rWFZwPSMPm
A handy helper in immersive sim Aquametis (pre-alpha demo available on Itch):
Added a trajectory indicator to the grenades.— Ronesans Interactive | Making Aquametsis (@Aquametsis) October 7, 2023
That means you can be more precise with your throws :)#screenshotsaturday #immersivesim #indiegame #gamedev pic.twitter.com/uFCW8bMXBs
These tightropes in Kristala (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) would've blown me away 23 years ago:
Use available tightropes during gameplay in Kristala to gain an advantage over enemies, seek out hidden pickups, and find new paths of progression.#actionrpg #indiegames #soulslike #ue5 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/mkIXr38rZQ— KRISTALA | Wishlist on Steam! (@ACS_Games) October 7, 2023
A lot going on here in Cloud Keeper:
You're not the only one that can harness the wind!#gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday #godotengine pic.twitter.com/DSzs0ZKxbx— Jetpackgone (@jetpackgone) October 7, 2023
And to close... people will ask, so Scarlet Deer Inn (coming to Steam) has an answer:
You can pet sheep, geese, cats, dogs, donkeys and cows in our game Scarlet Deer Inn.— Eva Navratilova (@EvaBalikova) October 7, 2023
What other animals would you like to pet? 😊#screenshotsaturday #indiegames pic.twitter.com/k5JaG92oId
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?