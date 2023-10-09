If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: An infinite city and a lovely froggy

Preparing to bomb a giant chimera in Quarter.
Image credit: Something Classic Games
Alice O'Connor avatar
Alice O'Connor
Published on

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a retro-styled infinite city, a dramatic spellcasting, dinosaurs, and heaps more. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

I'm not sure what this is beyond an "infinite, procedurally generated PSX-styled city", but that's plenty for me:

"Investigative horror game" My Work Is Not Yet Done (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) sums up my weekend as Scotland received a whole month of rain in one day:

You could've told me that browser-based MMO Hordes (coming to, like, your browser) was actually vintage World Of Warcraft and I don't know if I would have caught your lie:

Airship bombardment is cool, Quarter (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), but I must say I've seen wilder spell animations:

A startling critical hit kill in Fallout-ish RPG Space Wreck (on Steam Early Access now, with a demo there too):

Speaking of diegetic HUDs, I do like the third-person camera view being a drone link you can accidentally break in Exo Rally Championship (coming to Steam):

A lively enemy in "open-world Lovecraftian spacefighter RPG" Underspace (coming to Steam):

This looks like foolish potential fun:

I need to show you this guy from metroidvania Akatori (coming to Steam):

A bad time in Paleophage (coming to Steam), a survival horror game inspired by Dino Crisis:

Just vibing in Star Fetchers (episode 1 out free on Steam):

Unfollow (coming to Steam) sounds like it's built on a theme that a horror game could make a right hash of, but I am curious with the devs saying, "The issues we want to address are extremely personal to us, and regardless of whether a more traditional ghost game would sell better (according to [demo testers]), this is the story we feel we should tell":

A handy helper in immersive sim Aquametis (pre-alpha demo available on Itch):

These tightropes in Kristala (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) would've blown me away 23 years ago:

A lot going on here in Cloud Keeper:

And to close... people will ask, so Scarlet Deer Inn (coming to Steam) has an answer:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

