Mimimi say goodbye with two big Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew DLC expansions

Mimimi Games have announced two chunky Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew DLC expansions - the German strategy game studio's final releases, before they close their doors for good. Both are down to launch on 6th December, and will add "several hours" of stuff to the sneaky sea-dog simulator.

Each of the DLC packs includes a new story campaign spanning six missions, a new crew member with their own distinctive supernatural traits, and a new uncharted island for the game's Lost Caribbean setting. The add-ons will blend "seamlessly" with the main game, allowing you to field the new characters and their unique abilities in the existing missions.

And that's pretty much all there is to share at present, beyond the tantalising nautical silhouettes in the images above. I still haven't played Shadow Gambit, but I can see that the characters and their powers are a big part of the appeal. Katharine had much to say about them in her Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew review.

"My personal favourites included the flute-wielding, teleporting chef Toya, the aforementioned Gaelle (who can shoot friend and foe alike across huge distances with the cannon she lumbers round on her back), and the void-diver John Mercury who can sink beneath the floor with his magical anchor and spring up for the kill like a bearded shark," she wrote.

If you missed the news about Mimimi's closure, the studio's founders attribute the decision to feelings of exhaustion after years of personal sacrifice. "We cherished every game we made and feel proud of what we were able to accomplish as a studio," they wrote in August. "At the same time, dedicating the past decade and a half of our lives working on increasingly ambitious games took a heavy personal toll on us and our families." As part of the closure, the founders announced they would pay staff a bonus to help ease their transition to other roles.

The decision to wind down the company notwithstanding, Mimimi have committed to leaving Shadow Gambit in a good state - they released a big patch in September that reintroduced camera controls from the previous Shadow Tactics, amongst other things.

All the best to Mimimi employees as they move to hopefully greener pastures.