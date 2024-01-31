If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New Silent Hill 2 remake trailer released alongside surprise free Silent Hill game

...which is PS5-only, for the minute

Sony have released a new trailer for Konami and Bloober's Silent Hill 2 remake at today's State of Play showcase, showing off a few of the horror reboot's redesigned environments and enemies. They've also surprise-released an all-new free-to-play Silent Hill game, Silent Hill: The Short Message, though it's only available on PS5 for the minute.

The Silent Hill 2 trailer is a montage of locations from across the game, with an emphasis on combat. We see sad man James Sunderland tip-toeing through fog, peering down mucky alleys, walking along dank school hallways, and beating the stuffing out of various mutants, including juddery demon nurses and the infamous Person Who Is All Legs.

It definitely looks like Silent Hill 2, greater object detail and deeper shadows aside, though I will always prefer the original's bleached ambience and PS2 haze. Silent Hill: The Short Message, meanwhile, isn't worlds away from PT, Hideo Kojima's legendary horror teaser for his cancelled Silent Hills project. It appears to be played in first-person and set largely or entirely indoors, with such claustrophobic locations as bathrooms filled with creepycrawlies and corridors covered in post-it notes. Here's the trailer.

I'm most interested in the phone, which appears to be a mixture of gameplay tool and source of tension, its interface glitching when various munsters are nearby. Bit concerned about the "free-to-play" bit, though. Any snap reactions to share?

