Watch PlayStation's State of Play January 2024 game showcase here

Tonight's the night of Sony's latest State of Play gaming showcase, a recurring round-up of PlayStation videogame announcements, trailers, celebrity developer cameos, and assorted high jinks. It kicks off at 2pm PT, 5pm ET and 10pm GMT. The show will be focussed on console games, as you'd expect, but many of the PS5 and PSVR2 projects in question will also be coming to PC, and you can watch the whole event right here.

According to Sony, the game will cover over 15 games, and will be around 40 minutes long. "Among many other updates, we'll feature extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, two great games coming to PS5 this year," reads an announcement post. "And we'll give you a new look at other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond."

If you're new to Stellar Blade, it's a third-person action-adventure created by Shift Up. Formerly known as Project Eve, it's about far-future humans fighting to save the world from an invading alien race. Rise of the Ronin, meanwhile, is an Edo-era Japan-set samurai action-RPG from Ninja Gaiden studio Team Ninja, who certainly know a thing or two about chopping off heads.

Peering into my crystal ball, I'd say there's a heavy likelihood of Death Stranding 2 making an appearance and receiving its official title, which is rumoured to be Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - Hideo Kojima has been making ominous noises on Twitter today. It seems all but certain that we'll see a trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, too, which comes to console on February 29th, 2024, and sadly hasn't yet been confirmed for PC.

Do you have any particular wild hopes? A surprise Marvel's Wolverine trailer, perhaps, to wash away the stink of last year's massive Insomniac hack? Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws? A Spider-Man 2 PC release date? Bloodborne on PC? We'll be covering the news as it lands, and you can expect a round-up post once the State of Play is done.