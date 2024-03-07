Overwatch 2 is getting Cowboy Bebop skins and the trailer is everything you want

The trailer for Overwatch 2's Cowboy Bebop collaboration looks pretty good when judged in terms of style and costume design. It's even better when judged as it should be: by its music.

The Cowboy Bebop DLC arrives on March 12th and adds skins based on the classic anime's cast, including Spike, Faye, Jet, Ed and even, sort of, dog Einy.

The trailer is scored by the show's opening theme music, Tank! by Yoko Kanno, which is both a banger and seemingly the easiest part of any Cowboy Bebop adaptation to lift and repeat. I say that based on the recent live action remake, which correctly carried the animated series' music with it while making a mess of of nearly every other element. Hopefully the music features in the skin pack in some other way. Does Overwatch 2 let players blast music during emotes or obnoxious victory screens?

Cowboy Bebop is one of the most beloved animes ever made, owing to its smartly written science-fiction which also blends together westerns, kung fu action, and doomed noir protagonists. Its genre-hopping - and wonderful jazz and rhythm and blues soundtrack - make it a nightmare to translate into other mediums, but also make it endure 25 years later in a way almost no other anime does.

Overwatch's season 10 should arrive in a little over a month, in early April, bringing with it changes to grouping restrictions and its recently-added experimental Hacked events, which remixes the rules of the base game.