If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Overwatch 2's next hero is available to try this weekend

A limited trial ahead of full release next month

Mauga in Overwatch 2.
Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Overwatch 2's next hero is Mauga, a chaingun-loving tank that seems reminiscent of Team Fortress 2's Heavy. He's due to join the free-to-player shooter in Season 8 on December 5th, but you can also give him a go right now until November 5th in a limited-time trial.

Mauga was revealed at Blizzcon this weekend with a new gameplay trailer that introduces his guns and his powers:

Mauga gameplay trailer in Overwatch 2.

"Gunny" and "Cha-cha" are terrible, uninspired names for chainguns, I'd say, but I do like that one of his skills (Berserker Passive) grants him extra health when he deals critical damage with the twin guns. TF2's Heavy also had a chaingun variant that would grant you health for accurately struck bullets, and it was a fun way to play.

I'm even more fond of his ultimate, Cage Fight, that "traps nearby opponents in a cylindrical fighting ring" according to Blizzard. The ring stops damage or healing from outside, and means you can lock enemies in an area with you while you gun them down.

Mauga is playable in all modes currently except for Competitive Play, and he'll then disappear sometime tomorrow before his return in the Season 8 Battle Pass. If you'd like to know more about his backstory, there's also an animated origin story trailer:

Mauga's origin story in Overwatch 2.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Overwatch 2

PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Activision Blizzard Blizzard Entertainment Blockbuster Nintendo Switch PC PS4 Shooter Xbox One
About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments