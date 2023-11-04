Overwatch 2's next hero is available to try this weekend

Overwatch 2's next hero is Mauga, a chaingun-loving tank that seems reminiscent of Team Fortress 2's Heavy. He's due to join the free-to-player shooter in Season 8 on December 5th, but you can also give him a go right now until November 5th in a limited-time trial.

Mauga was revealed at Blizzcon this weekend with a new gameplay trailer that introduces his guns and his powers:

Mauga gameplay trailer in Overwatch 2.

"Gunny" and "Cha-cha" are terrible, uninspired names for chainguns, I'd say, but I do like that one of his skills (Berserker Passive) grants him extra health when he deals critical damage with the twin guns. TF2's Heavy also had a chaingun variant that would grant you health for accurately struck bullets, and it was a fun way to play.

I'm even more fond of his ultimate, Cage Fight, that "traps nearby opponents in a cylindrical fighting ring" according to Blizzard. The ring stops damage or healing from outside, and means you can lock enemies in an area with you while you gun them down.

Mauga is playable in all modes currently except for Competitive Play, and he'll then disappear sometime tomorrow before his return in the Season 8 Battle Pass. If you'd like to know more about his backstory, there's also an animated origin story trailer: