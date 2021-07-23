Path Of Exile: Expedition has just launched its explosive challenge league

Hack and slash RPG Path Of Exile has just launched another one of its expansions, bringing lots of game updates, tweaks, and a new challenge league. Path Of Exile: Expedition is an explosive one, challenging you to detonate expedition sites and kill all the creeps that come crawling out of them. POE's scheduled launch day maintenance has ended, so you're now free to jump into the queue to take a crack at what's new.

"In the Expedition Challenge League, you'll meet a group of Kalguuran traders and assist them with recovering their ancestors' runed artifacts," Grinding Gear Games explain. "At marked Expedition sites, you must strategically place a series of explosives and detonate them. These explosions unearth a horde of undead Kalguur that must be slain in order to gather the equipment and artifacts buried among them.

You can catch all the explosions down here in the Expedition reveal trailer:

After you bring home the goods, you can turn in artifacts to the Kalguuran traders by way of haggling and bartering. You'll also be able to craft Logbooks leading to other expedition sites that you can trade with other players.

In addition to the new challenge league, Expedition brings quite a few new skill gems, 19 of them, GGG say. You can get the details on all of them here in the Expedition patch notes. There are also a handful of changes to POE's first act, including making monsters more dangerous and adding new Cell Crawler and Ghoul enemy types.

If you'd missed it, Grinding Gear Games also recently unearthed an old April Fool's joke. The Path Of Exile: Royale mode is back as a weekend mode. Not this weekend, mind, but every weekend after this one during the Expedition expansion's run, they've said. They plan to continue tweaking and improving it over the course of the season.