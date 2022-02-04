Looking for some league start builds in Path Of Exile? It is the most joyous time of the year for Path Of Exile players. The new yearly expansion, Siege of the Atlas, launches on 4 February, and with it the new Archnemesis challenge league. Each new league brings a new balance patch, a fresh trade economy, and a progression reset. The vast majority of players start fresh with every league launch rather than playing in the evergreen Standard league. If you want to get in on the fun, you’ll need a plan for your new character. That’s no easy task in Path Of Exile, so we’re here to help you get the ball rolling on your league starter build.

How to pick a league starter build in Path Of Exile

Before deciding on a build, consider your goals for the new league. Are you a veteran looking to farm the new Searing Exarch and Eater of Worlds bosses? Look for builds with excellent single-target damage like Seismic Trap Saboteur. Do you prefer blasting hoards of monsters to dueling bosses? You’ll probably like Poisonous Concoction builds. Are you a new or inexperienced player who just wants to experience some of the endgame for the first time? Safe, easy-to-scale builds like Summon Skeletons or Toxic Rain are the way to go.

Additionally, make sure to account for the cost of any required Unique items. Many Uniques are dirt-cheap, but some are exorbitantly expensive in trade leagues. For example, many Shield Crush builds lean on the Prismatic Eclipse Unique sword for attack speed. This is an extremely common item that you can easily find or trade for on day one of the Archnemesis league. On the other hand, a build that relies on an Inpulsa’s Broken Heart to clear maps is probably going to struggle to acquire the currency needed to trade for one in the first place.

Finally, make sure you pick something that you will enjoy. Every player is different and enjoys different play styles. I tend to gravitate towards melee builds even when the archetype is struggling because I just enjoy them more. There’s a build out there for everyone, and the vast majority of players should be more concerned with finding the best build for them rather than the best build period. With that, here are some suggestions using player data and passive tree heatmaps from the first week of Scourge league, obtained from poe.ninja’s excellent repository.

Poisonous Concoction Occultist/Pathfinder league starter

A recently introduced skill from Scourge league, Poisonous Concoction quickly proved to be one of the fastest map-clearing skills in the game. Both versions of this build have excellent clear speed. They also get easy access to Spell Suppression and the Ghost Dance keystone, two of the best defensive layers in Path Of Exile. Plus, Poisonous Concoction is an unarmed skill, so you don’t even need a weapon to scale your damage, making gearing much easier. The Occultist version of this build stacks up Wither for higher top-end damage, but the Pathfinder’s massive flask buffs make it a bit easier to play.

Required Uniques: none

none Helpful Uniques: Carcass Jack, Atziri’s Step, Dying Sun

Carcass Jack, Atziri’s Step, Dying Sun Occultist Ascendancies: Void Beacon, Profane Bloom, Withering Presence, Malediction

Void Beacon, Profane Bloom, Withering Presence, Malediction Pathfinder Ascendancies: Master Toxicist, Nature’s Reprisal, Nature’s Boon, Nature’s Adrenaline

Master Toxicist, Nature’s Reprisal, Nature’s Boon, Nature’s Adrenaline Target gear stats: Life, Spell Suppression, Evasion/Armour, Resists, Damage Over Time Multiplier, +1 to level of all Chaos/Dexterity Skill Gems, Attack Speed

Toxic Rain Champion/Raider league starter

Toxic Rain has been a dominant league starter for years now and will remain great despite a slight nerf in patch 3.17. As a damage-over-time skill that covers a large area, Toxic Rain allows you to shoot once and keep moving to clear a pack or maintain damage on a boss. That’s extremely valuable, as constant movement is the best defense in the game. However, this build is more gear dependant than Poisonous Concoction. Thankfully, there is a determinstic way to craft an excellent Toxic Rain bow. Once you’ve farmed up a couple of Exalted Orbs, you can use Deafening Essences of Dread, the “Cannot Roll Attack Modifiers” bench craft, and a Suffix-to-Prefix Beastcraft on a Thicket Bow to get the +2 Bow Gems and +1 Socketed Gems modifiers. That will carry you deep into the endgame. Champion remains the best defensive Ascendancy in the game and will be incredibly tanky. Raider on the other hand can achieve better clear speed. I’d recommend Champion for most players, but Raider is a perfectly valid choice.

Required Uniques: none

none Helpful Uniques: Atziri’s Step, Replica Conqueror’s Efficiency, Dying Sun, Queen of the Forest

Atziri’s Step, Replica Conqueror’s Efficiency, Dying Sun, Queen of the Forest Champion Ascendancies: Unstoppable Hero, Fortitude, Inspirational, Conqueror

Unstoppable Hero, Fortitude, Inspirational, Conqueror Raider Ascendancies: Rapid Assault, Quartz Infusion, Way of the Poacher, Avatar of the Chase

Rapid Assault, Quartz Infusion, Way of the Poacher, Avatar of the Chase Target gear stats: Life, Spell Suppression, Evasion/Armor, Resists, Damage over Time Multiplier, +2 to level of socketed Bow gems, +1 to level of socketed gems, +1 to level of all Chaos/Dexterity skill gems, Attack Speed

Seismic Trap Saboteur league starter

I played the poison variant of this build in Scourge league. It is the most powerful league starter I have ever played, and I don’t think it’s particularly close. Seismic Trap absolutely deletes bosses, scaling either critical strikes or poison. Plus, the bulk of the damage comes from the skill tree, making gearing up very easy. However, Seismic Trap has limited charges on a multi-second cooldown, so the build relies on Exsanguinate Traps to clear maps.

That brings me to a minor caveat. Seismic Trap received a slight nerf, but Exsanguinate Trap’s support gems were completely gutted. That would have ruined the build, but Exsanguinate itself thankfully received a compensatory buff. Unfortunately, it is impossible to do the complete math on where its damage landed until we have in-game data from the Siege of the Atlas patch. The numbers we do have from the patch notes indicate that poison variants may be even better than in Scourge league early on. We won’t know how much top-end scaling was impacted until after the patch though. Still, even with a net nerf the will should be excellent.

Required Uniques: none

none Helpful Uniques: Cold Iron Point, Atziri’s Step, Tinkerskin, Coated Shrapnel (for poison variants)

Cold Iron Point, Atziri’s Step, Tinkerskin, Coated Shrapnel (for poison variants) Ascendancies: Pyromaniac, Perfect Crime, Chain Reaction, Born in the Shadows

Pyromaniac, Perfect Crime, Chain Reaction, Born in the Shadows Target gear stats: Life, Spell Suppression, Evasion/Armor, Resists, +1 to level of all Physical/Dexterity skill gems, trap throwing speed, critical strike chance/multiplier (for crit variants), damage over time multiplier (for poison variants)

Honorable mentions

The builds above are reliable, surefire starters for a variety of content. They are comfortably my top three recommendations because of their low entry requirements and proven success in previous leagues. There are more potential league starters than one could possibly fit into a single guide, but there are a few other builds I’d like to mention. These builds should be strong starters but have various barriers that make them hard to recommend to new players.

Skeleton Mages Necromancer

Summon Skeletons is another historically successful starter build. In recent leagues though, the Skeleton Mages variant of the build has taken over the meta. This build uses the Dead Reckoning unique jewel to convert Skelton Warriors to Skeleton Mages. The data says this build is very powerful, and it is the summoner build I’d recommend most. I just personally don’t enjoy summoner builds, and it’s not a playstyle I’d recommend to new players. If you know you enjoy summoning though, Skelton Mages is for you.

General's Cry Shield Crush Berserker

The General’s Cry support gem disables a supported melee attack and replaces it with a Warcry that summons mirror images that use that attack. Combining this with the easy-to-scale Shield Crush skill and Berserker Ascendancy makes for a potent, safe boss killer. The build is relatively cheap to start but relies on an expensive Brutal Restraint Timeless Jewel to really start scaling. Plus, it uses an unlinked Splitting Steel gem to gain the Call of Steel skill, and then clears maps by Shield Charging through packs and casting Call of Steel. This will be a good build for veterans, it just has too many esoteric mechanics for me to recommend it to brand new players. I’m primarily including it here because it’s the closest thing to a melee build I’d be comfortable widely recommending at league start.

Explosive Arrow Ballista Totems

Explosive Arrow is getting a sizeable buff in patch 3.17, and there are a lot of build concepts with eye-popping ignite numbers floating around. I’m almost certain Explosive Arrow will be good in some form. However, Explosive Arrow has been hyped up before and flopped massively. Plus, it requires hitting specific attack speed and totem number breakpoints to really work. This is far from the most complex build in Path Of Exile, but there are a few too many potential failure points for me to recommend this build to new players. I’m not including a heatmap for this build either because it was too small a piece of the Scourge league-start meta to glean any valuable data. Archnemesis league trees are probably going to look much different. This is certainly the most speculative build on the list.

Hopefully now you've got a solid idea for your Archnemesis league start build! All of these build concepts can serve as a powerful base for characters that are strong early and scale well into harder content. If you haven't yet figured out your endgame plans, check out our guide to the new Atlas passive tree for some ideas. For new players in need of some leveling help, we've got guides to Path Of Exile skill point locations, Trials of Ascendancy, and helpful vendor recipes for the campaign.