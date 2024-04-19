Skip to main content
Piecing It Together gave me a timely little island of calm

Good thing I got my pieces

Putting together a gingerbread house in a 3D puzzle in Piecing It Together
Sin Vega
Sin Vega
It's been a while since I snuck my diary into a column, huh?

Long-term readers might have discerned that I haven't been well for a very long time. I have various ailments, of which we all suffer, and it turns out that a mere five years of clinging on by your fingernails sometimes leads to some actual treatment for... all of them. Wild.

So while there've been a lot of interesting looking games in the shortlist lately, these last few weeks have been entirely too interesting for me personally. Piecing It Together is nothing more or less than 3D jigsaw puzzles. I've never even liked jigsaws, but it turns out that was exactly the kind of game I needed.

