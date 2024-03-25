Pokémon 'em up Cassette Beasts adds multiplayer on May 20th

Grab a pencil and start respooling, as tape-based Pokémon 'em up Cassette Beasts today revealed that the previously announced free update adding multiplayer will arrive on the 20th of May. Up to eight players will be able to explore together, as well as take part in two-player cooperative "raids" and duel each other. Also launching alongside this will be a collaboration with another Poké 'em up, Moonstone Island. Have a peek at all this in the video below.

Up to eight players will be able to explore together in Cassette Beasts multiplayer, though not all can join in at once to win fights by lobbing vast amounts of tapes in the enemy's face like Simon Mayo hurling Radio 1 Roadshow goodie bags at the assembled youth of Great Yarmouth. But it will have two-player "raids" against "Rogue Fusions" to score "Cyber Material to help you obtain Bootlegs faster". And you'll be able to duel pals in 1v1s, with options to tweak the rules of engagement. Neatly, multiplayer will also be cross-platform.

If you're curious, you can start taping with pals early on Steam by opting into an open beta build that launched today.

Also coming on May 20th is a collaboration with the 'Stardew Valley meets Pokémon' monster-battling life sim Moonstone Island. Moonstone costumes are coming to Beasts, while over in Moonstone you'll be able to recruit the Beasts beast Pombomb to your arsenal of pocket monsters.

Today's Cassette Beasts stream also brought the announcement of mobile versions for Android and iOS doodads.

Our Katharine was impressed by the tiny dev team's Poképower, saying in our Cassette Beasts review that "Pokémon will always likely be the dominant force in the monster-catching genre, but Cassette Beasts is a smart, evolutionary offshoot from the Game Freak family tree that I hope has a long and happy life ahead of it."