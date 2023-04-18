Minecraft Legends joins Game Pass today, while Tetris Effect Connected is leaving

Game Pass people likely have their mouths full with this month’s earlier offerings, which included the never-ending Loop Hero and the meaty Goat Simulator. But Microsoft have already announced the next wave of Game Pass additions for April, and there are some even tastier treats on the table.

Coming soon to Game Pass this month:

Minecraft Legends (Today - PC, Console, Cloud)

(Today - PC, Console, Cloud) Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (April 20th - PC, Console, Cloud)

(April 20th - PC, Console, Cloud) Homestead Arcana (April 21st - PC, Console, Cloud)

(April 21st - PC, Console, Cloud) Cassette Beasts (April 26th - PC)

(April 26th - PC) BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (April 27th - PC, Console, and Cloud)

(April 27th - PC, Console, and Cloud) The Last Case of Benedict Fox (April 27th - PC, Console)

(April 27th - PC, Console) Redfall (May 2nd - PC, Console)

The big new addition for April is spin-off Minecraft Legends, an action-RTS take on the iconic voxel builder. Despite its charming world and newcomer-friendly design, our Ollie was unimpressed in his review: “Once you've seen one biome, one mount, one piglin outpost, one well-defended base, you've seen them all.” Still, probably worth downloading just for that initial look, anyway.

Other highlights include, well, everything. We already knew Redfall would be heading to Game Pass when it comes out on May 4th, of course, but I'm also pumped for Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly. The first Coffee Talk was a chill hangout barista sim, letting you brew hot drinks for fantasy customers who would slowly warm up to you before dumping all of their trauma at your cafe, and I'm excited for more. Cassette Beasts also looks like a substantial PC version of Pokémon, one that lets you transform into monsters, rather than trapping them in little balls. Finally, The Last Case Of Benedict Fox is another side-scrolling Metroid-like, this time in Lovecraftian clothing.

As always, it’s not all good news. New additions mean there are new leavers, and I’m sad to see this crop of games go.

Leaving Game Pass on April 30th:

Bugsnax (PC, Console, Cloud)

(PC, Console, Cloud) Destroy All Humans! (PC, Console, Cloud)

(PC, Console, Cloud) Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PC, Console, Cloud)

(PC, Console, Cloud) Tetris Effect Connected (PC, Console, Cloud)

(PC, Console, Cloud) Unsouled (PC, Console, Cloud)

As one blocky game comes (Minecraft Legends), another must go (Tetris Effect Connected.) Gosh, I do love your euphoric sights and sounds, Tetris Effect, so, so much. The revamped puzzler (and probably the best game of all time) recently enjoyed some new content to celebrate the release of Tetris, the live-action Apple TV film.

Elsewhere in Game Pass land, Microsoft launched the PC subscription in 40 new countries, meaning more people can now enjoy the list of games above.