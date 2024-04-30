Retro RPG Beyond Galaxyland has vibrant pixel art and Pokémon's creature collecting
(In space)
The debate on whether sticking the word ‘space’ in front of something instantly makes it better rages eternal with the heat of a thousand space-air fryers, but the yaysayers are at least victorious in the case of retro-futuristic RPG Beyond Galaxyland, in which turn-based combat is aided by your pal Boom Boom, who is a space hamster with a gun and a little waistcoat. I like this creature , but honestly, you could replace them with a sentient bin bag, and I’d be happy. With pixel art this vibrant and detailed, I reckon even a bulging sack of coffee ground and banana peels would be worth adventuring with. Don’t do it, though. It’s a good guinea pig.
Beyond Galaxyland comes from Sam Enright, whose talents look to lie firmly in this camp, with previous project The Greater Good being a “homage to classic turn-based RPGs." In it, you’ll explore multiple planets - “teeming jungles, neon-lit cities, and cybernetic casinos” and fight in a tactical turn based battles. You can also indulge in a little indentured animal servitude. In space! “Successfully capture the many weird and wonderful creatures you encounter, to later unleash them in battle, with each possessing a number of exclusive abilities. Will you acquire every last one?” Here's a trailer below. The music and voiceover is quite obnoxious, but as I said, the art is wonderful.
Here’s a list o’ features, the component parts of any game worth its feature list:
- Explore the many extraordinary worlds of Galaxyland in an adventure to save the Earth
- Experience a thrilling story that pays homage to your favourite retro sci-fi movies
- Form a party of diverse companions to overcome foes in tactical turn-based combat
- Capture enemies in combat to later unleash as allies or buffs during future battles
- Craft new armours and consumables to aid Doug and his pals on their journey
- Engage in over 25 epic boss battles with the Universe's most-feared adversaries
- A truly unique soundtrack unlike anything you've heard (at least on this planet) with over 50 diverse tracks spanning a myriad of genres from electronic to hip-hop to piano-heavy blues.
You can find Beyond Galaxyland on Steam here. It’s coming "soon", published by Tails of Iron and Roki's United Label.