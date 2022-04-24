If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

RPS@PAX 2022: The evolution of PC hardware modding

We chat with panel moderator Isaïe "Trouffman" Simonnet about the past, present and future of the hardware modding community
Katharine Castle
PC hardare modding is never something I had the guts to try during my time in the RPS hardware mines, but after attending The Evolution Of PC Modding panel at PAX East this week, I wish I'd been a little bolder. Moderated by Overclocking.TV's Isaïe "Trouffman" Simonnet with special guests Joe Gialanella from ModMyMods, Eric "hobbseltoff" Hobbs from PC Modding Enthusiast, and Justin "Robeytech" Robey, these four experts took us through the history of PC modding over the last 15 years, the highs and lows of some of their very own builds, and what lies in store for PC modding going forward. It was a fascinating panel, and we caught up with Simonnet afterwards to try and recapture some of that excellent hardware chat for you folks at home.

Katharine Castle

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief

