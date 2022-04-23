If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

RPS@PAX 2022: Friday daily round-up

Games! Interviews! And a Wordle Royale?
Katharine Castle
We're now halfway through PAX East 2022, which can only mean one thing: it's time for our second daily round-up video. Instead of plonking ourselves in the middle of the empty show floor after hours, we snuck back into Devolver's booth to film our Friday catch-up, where we started our day some 10 hours beforehand. We got the lowdown on McPixel 3 from solo dev Sos Sosowski, and marvelled once again at the lovely overgrown arcade cabinets of reverse citybuilder Terra Nil. We then moved over to the Focus stand to play supernatural cowboy slayer Evil West and the ultra fast FPS Warstride Challenges. We also stopped by the Pinny Arcade communtiy meet-up today, and sat in on a couple of panels, including one about the history of PC hardware modding and a Wordle Royale. Find out exactly what that means in the video below.

