Screenshot Saturday Mondays: strange and horrible and lovely games
Admire these interesting and attractive indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, we have a lot more of a horror vibe than I expected in February, from cursed websites to Apocalyptic events and even hints of Myst. Brrr! Chilling. Come see!
I'm always interested in mech cockpits, and absolutely I'm interested in the premise of underwater horror first-person shooter B.C. Piezophile (coming to Steam): trying to reach the surface of a flooded post-Apocalyptic (in the Biblical sense) futureworld by fighting through biomes filled with giant beasts, demons, and other oddities. I'm in!
Current Alpha HUD iteration as of this day, #screenshotsaturday A.D. 2000-23 #BCPiezophile pic.twitter.com/xz0cPjKPno— 5,000,000 year old spark plugs (@3DGlyptics) February 18, 2023
And while I'm reminded of Evangelion-ish things, wow, this is fantastic from "magical girl hack and slash / dating sim game" Mahou Arms (currently in early access on Steam):
the sea of souls #screenshotsaturday #indiedev pic.twitter.com/gCsRuGeICJ— Mahou Arms (@mahouarms) February 19, 2023
Still very excited to die horribly on the occult Internet in darkwebSTREAMER (coming to Itch.io):
does this game have...— darkwebSTREAMER // the video game (@darkwebSTREAMER) February 18, 2023
horrific rituals you can perform? ☑️
randomised crafting recipes to find? ☑️
a procedurally generated internet? ☑️
really weird people to meet? ☑️
a different experience every time you play? ☑️
a hell of a lot more? ☑️#gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/1bjymP325m
Readers of a certain age might get Mysty-eyed seeing adventure game (coming to Steam):
Happy #screenshotsaturday :) Here are some scenes I have been adding sounds to for Neyyah over the last couple of weeks! Wishlist Neyyah: https://t.co/ct2C8RproB #adventuregame #gaming #puzzlegame #indiegamedev #gamedesign #sounddesign #graphics #gameart #pcgaming #gamedev pic.twitter.com/OAXKT5B0VE— Defy Reality Entertainment (@NeyyahGame) February 18, 2023
I'm really curious about EbiTapes, a hand-drawn game where you record sounds and make music:
The bell is broken, maybe you can play a sound to replace it? #screenshotsaturday #indiegame #gaming pic.twitter.com/JY0I2r8ayt— EbiTapes (@EbiTapes) February 18, 2023
I know I post Withersworn (coming to Steam) often, but it's hard to resist when it understands that yes absolutely grappling hooks need skidding:
You can now stylishly glide across the ground while grappling 😎👍#gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/r5mGrhL56m— Asarge (@AndreSargeant) February 18, 2023
Speaking of swearing, here's metroidvania Crowsworn (coming to Steam):
only bangers#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/2pWlK5BfWn— Mongoose Rodeo (@MongooseRodeo) February 18, 2023
Witchy roguelikelike Bosorka (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) demonstrates one of the Platonic forms of cool pose: briefly hanging in mid-air before plummeting backwards.
From witch to vampire in a blink! 🧛♀️— Bosorka (@BosorkaGame) February 18, 2023
No foe can stand her cursed bite!#screenshotsaturday #indiegames #gamedev pic.twitter.com/HPXcrMaV3X
Colourful violence in roguelikelike twin-stick shooter Sektori (coming to Steam):
Just another action sequence for #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/VzmdnEqt4w— Kimmo Lahtinen (@gimblll) February 18, 2023
Culinary secrets revealed in Mr. Sleepy Man (coming to Steam):
Time to make a pizza! 🍕— Mr. Sleepy Man is on the loose! 😴💤 (@Devin_Santi) February 18, 2023
__#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev #indiegame pic.twitter.com/EDZ6KezhiI
Sucking invaders out into space by breaking corridor windows seems a dramatic way to defend your spaceship in Sentry (coming to Steam), but it's effective:
Here's a last little SENTRY clip from me before the next big content dump - this corridor is a blast 😅 #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/VtzPprm2Ri— Sean Noonan ❗ (@SeanNoonan) February 18, 2023
More corridor drama, of the architectural kind, comes from Flawless Abbey (coming to Steam)—oh, and don't forget to decide if what's better: funicular fights or elaborate corridor architecture?
We really like long hallways in Flawless Abbey. 🤔 Did you know? 🪐 If you dream of hallways it means you are a passionate leader and open to growth and new adventures 👀 #indiedev #gameart #gamedev #unreal #UnrealEngine #indiegame #screenshotsaturday #dev #art #indie #game pic.twitter.com/hMnwYz69gi— Bed Head Games / Flawless Abbey (@bed_head_games) February 18, 2023
Keep rollin' rollin' rollin' rollin' in puzzle-platformer Bokube (coming to Steam):
Hopefully everyone falls on the right side without missing the diamond.... or else you'd have to get back up there #gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/DZx9VMlxqv— Fredrick Conception (@BokuDev) February 18, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?