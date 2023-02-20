Screenshot Saturday Mondays: strange and horrible and lovely games

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, we have a lot more of a horror vibe than I expected in February, from cursed websites to Apocalyptic events and even hints of Myst. Brrr! Chilling. Come see!

I'm always interested in mech cockpits, and absolutely I'm interested in the premise of underwater horror first-person shooter B.C. Piezophile (coming to Steam): trying to reach the surface of a flooded post-Apocalyptic (in the Biblical sense) futureworld by fighting through biomes filled with giant beasts, demons, and other oddities. I'm in!

Current Alpha HUD iteration as of this day, #screenshotsaturday A.D. 2000-23 #BCPiezophile pic.twitter.com/xz0cPjKPno — 5,000,000 year old spark plugs (@3DGlyptics) February 18, 2023

And while I'm reminded of Evangelion-ish things, wow, this is fantastic from "magical girl hack and slash / dating sim game" Mahou Arms (currently in early access on Steam):

Still very excited to die horribly on the occult Internet in darkwebSTREAMER (coming to Itch.io):

does this game have...



horrific rituals you can perform? ☑️

randomised crafting recipes to find? ☑️

a procedurally generated internet? ☑️

really weird people to meet? ☑️

a different experience every time you play? ☑️



a hell of a lot more? ☑️#gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/1bjymP325m — darkwebSTREAMER // the video game (@darkwebSTREAMER) February 18, 2023

Readers of a certain age might get Mysty-eyed seeing adventure game (coming to Steam):

I'm really curious about EbiTapes, a hand-drawn game where you record sounds and make music:

I know I post Withersworn (coming to Steam) often, but it's hard to resist when it understands that yes absolutely grappling hooks need skidding:

Speaking of swearing, here's metroidvania Crowsworn (coming to Steam):

Witchy roguelikelike Bosorka (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) demonstrates one of the Platonic forms of cool pose: briefly hanging in mid-air before plummeting backwards.

Colourful violence in roguelikelike twin-stick shooter Sektori (coming to Steam):

Culinary secrets revealed in Mr. Sleepy Man (coming to Steam):

Sucking invaders out into space by breaking corridor windows seems a dramatic way to defend your spaceship in Sentry (coming to Steam), but it's effective:

Here's a last little SENTRY clip from me before the next big content dump - this corridor is a blast 😅 #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/VtzPprm2Ri — Sean Noonan ❗ (@SeanNoonan) February 18, 2023

More corridor drama, of the architectural kind, comes from Flawless Abbey (coming to Steam)—oh, and don't forget to decide if what's better: funicular fights or elaborate corridor architecture?

Keep rollin' rollin' rollin' rollin' in puzzle-platformer Bokube (coming to Steam):

Hopefully everyone falls on the right side without missing the diamond.... or else you'd have to get back up there #gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/DZx9VMlxqv — Fredrick Conception (@BokuDev) February 18, 2023

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?