If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: a fluorescent tube into your immersively simulated face

Come admire these interesting indie games

A man sits bored in a car in a screenshot from the untitled horror game by @HorrorUntitled on Twitter.
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, we have immersive sims spraying perfume and hurling fluorscent tube bulbs, motorbike murders, and several journeys with animal friends. Plus, I've been away a few weeks for various reasons, so this Monday I have a little catch-up on some bits and pieces I made notes of last month. Look!

The big question I have of perfume spritzers in alt-history 1970s immersive sim Spectra is: can I use them to blind unwitting enemies?

Sikk motorbike trikks and demonic ultraviolence combine in Motordoom (coming to Steam):

A ridiculously skillful display of kendama violence from an animator on Thirsty Suitors (coming to Steam):

With the bank holiday weekend approaching, I really feel the chills from this yet-unnamed "first-person horror game set in rural Iowa in 1988":

Silly crafting in VR zombie survival game Requisition VR (out in Steam Early Access):

Echostatis (coming to Steam, with a prologue demo out on Steam and Itch) continues to look so dang pretty, and do turn the sound on for those good unsettling vibes:

Just a lot to see and hear in Ego Hazard:

I've smashed a lot of lights in immersive sims to support stealth, but Corpus Edax (coming to Steam, and crowdfunding on Indiegogo) is the first game I've seen where that gives you offensive options too:

A good rummage in base-building wave survival game Beacon Of Neyda (coming to Steam):

A cozy roadtrip in Camper Van: Make it Home (Kickstarter crowdfunding starting this week):

A very cozy roadtrip with an animal friend in We Took That Trip (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

A distinctly uncozy trip with animals in first-person thriller That Which Gave Chase:

And after that tumble, an explosive dismount from Withersworn (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice is likely in the sea.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch