Screenshot Saturday Mondays: a fluorescent tube into your immersively simulated face

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, we have immersive sims spraying perfume and hurling fluorscent tube bulbs, motorbike murders, and several journeys with animal friends. Plus, I've been away a few weeks for various reasons, so this Monday I have a little catch-up on some bits and pieces I made notes of last month. Look!

The big question I have of perfume spritzers in alt-history 1970s immersive sim Spectra is: can I use them to blind unwitting enemies?

Sikk motorbike trikks and demonic ultraviolence combine in Motordoom (coming to Steam):

Working hard on making the game sound as good as possible 🎧

When in slow motion there are more sounds like bullets flying through the air and shells hitting the ground

Check it out 👇🔊#indiegame #games #roguelike #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/MTAUotAV4o — Hobo Cat Games (@HoboCatGames) April 1, 2023

A ridiculously skillful display of kendama violence from an animator on Thirsty Suitors (coming to Steam):

This is one attack where I actually did the motion IRL first and then made the animation almost exactly as is.#thirstysuitors #screenshotsaturday #kendama #chainwhip pic.twitter.com/YhWe38ZrQ3 — Aung Zaw Oo (@AZOstuff) April 1, 2023

With the bank holiday weekend approaching, I really feel the chills from this yet-unnamed "first-person horror game set in rural Iowa in 1988":

Silly crafting in VR zombie survival game Requisition VR (out in Steam Early Access):

Experimenting with a new feature that will be released in the next update#PCVR #gaming #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/pRQfoz2o50 — REQUISITION VR (@vr_arcadia) April 1, 2023

Echostatis (coming to Steam, with a prologue demo out on Steam and Itch) continues to look so dang pretty, and do turn the sound on for those good unsettling vibes:

Counter-Strike 2 who? [ECHOSTASIS] has had volumetric fog displacement for ages now #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/OjtBcB6Uzq — ENIGMA STUDIO is working on ECHOSTASIS (@ENIGMA_STUDIO_) March 25, 2023

Just a lot to see and hear in Ego Hazard:

I've smashed a lot of lights in immersive sims to support stealth, but Corpus Edax (coming to Steam, and crowdfunding on Indiegogo) is the first game I've seen where that gives you offensive options too:

Did you know most rectangular lights have a broken fluorescent bulb you can use as a weapon?



If you think enemies are too tough, take advantage of the environment! Experiment!https://t.co/ycPBQKrFLA#screenshotsaturday #indiegames #immersivesim pic.twitter.com/mL3srPGea6 — Luis G. Bento // CORPUS EDAX (@EpicMcDude) March 18, 2023

A good rummage in base-building wave survival game Beacon Of Neyda (coming to Steam):

A cozy roadtrip in Camper Van: Make it Home (Kickstarter crowdfunding starting this week):

Hey #IndieGame lovers, it's another #ScreenshotSaturday!



It's a perfect day for a road trip in a #CamperVan 🚚🪴 Design your own van and travel to remote locations. 🏕 You can unlock new furniture and vans and organize your belongings! 📦#indiegamedev #cozygames pic.twitter.com/Me29dSfadn — Camper Van: Make it Home 🚚🪴 (@malapatastudio) April 1, 2023

A very cozy roadtrip with an animal friend in We Took That Trip (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

A distinctly uncozy trip with animals in first-person thriller That Which Gave Chase:

And after that tumble, an explosive dismount from Withersworn (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?