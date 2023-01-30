Screenshot Saturday Mondays: a spooky pandemic and handcrafted art

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by so very much! Come check out immersive sim piano-playing, hand-drawn and stop-motion art, alien horror and pandemic horror, dogfighting planes, and loads more!

Cute handcrafted scenes in stop-motion language-learning adventure game Language Adventure:

A strong mood in Curfew (coming to Itch.io), a horror game "set on a surreal floating British island during a mysterious pandemic":

I promised myself to break the cycle of starting and not finishing projects. CURFEW is the result of that promise. A game I truly care about. Follow my journey on https://t.co/pVGMugxFQh and follow me on Twitter!#CURFEW #screenshotsaturday #madewithunity #indiegames #indiedev pic.twitter.com/2zD18g1RtL — Oliver Hughes (@GamesOjh) January 27, 2023

I often don't like music puzzles, not least of all because I spend ages going "Okay so these two black keys mean this is C which means..." and counting on my fingers, so I do immersive sim Spectra adding note guides. I look forward to playing the one tune I know off the top of my head (the main ditty from The Big Breakfast's theme song) on this piano:

Coming in hot with a late submission for #screenshotsaturday! Today's work is a fully functional piano- I figure displaying the note information to the player means that music inputs are fair game to be used in.....places😉 #indiegame #gamedev #imsim #indiedev #immersivesim pic.twitter.com/zf0fv4aZ6e — Spectra: 1970s Immersive Sim (@Spectrathegame) January 29, 2023

Colourful scenes in twin-stick shooter Roto Force (coming to Steam):

No GIFs, but some actual screenshots for #screenshotsaturday for a change. pic.twitter.com/tpS2N7kuRF — Anton Klinger (@accidentlyAnton) January 28, 2023

Sound on for sad scenes in action-RPG The Milk Lake (coming to Steam):

A great question for a great boy:

Little mollusk boy I've made for my game. Wonder what kind of music does he play. #gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/iqrTeN2n5p — MrShlong (@MrShlongus) January 29, 2023

While we're by the waterside, here's a nice waterdash in Teslagrad 2 (coming to Steam):

And why not just a splash more water, from The Journey Of AutUmn (coming to Steam), a hand-painted adventure game about an android exploring an alien planet:

I like this little detail in treasure-hunting "action adventure RPG" Bridgebourn, which has a good look in general:

Forget "cape physics" feature creep. I added "breathe rate" that goes higher after physical activity#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/SpunLI0Q0n — Bamboo Bandit (@BambooBanditSR) January 28, 2023

A cute take on a classic platformer level type in Pepper Grinder (coming to Steam and GOG):

If you want to fight Mint you'll have to catch up to her first, and she won't make it easy! #screenshotsaturday #PepperGrinderGame #gamedev pic.twitter.com/oAN1W10A1k — Riv (@Ahr_Ech) January 28, 2023

Seeing that "open-world Lovecraftian spacefighter RPG" Underspace (coming to Steam) didn't use these concepts makes me very curious to see what they actually have done:

Extremely interested in this long sightseeing descent from metroidvania V.A Proxy (coming to Steam):

A spell which will consume all my mana and deal as much murder as magically possible really appeals to me:

Lightning Wand is a new type of item keeps bouncing until your mana is empty, when used. #IndieDev #ScreenshotSaturday #DoHashtagsEvenMatterAnymore pic.twitter.com/8TGm6qTF1k — Vanguard Jay (@JaysGames) January 30, 2023

Extreme realism in aeroplane dogfighting wave survival shooter Top Dog (coming to Steam):

Twitter compression is unkind to this spooky scene from alien encounter game The White Owl (coming to Itch.io):

Forest scene to test my B&W nighttime fog and lighting in my alien game The White Owl. I'm aiming to create something similar to Rendlesham Forest, the location of the UK's equivalent of the Roswell incident.#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #madewithunity #unity3d #ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/tuTVdA3d2r — ⚪Caladrius⚫ 👽 (@ArgentCaladrius) January 28, 2023

A bit of puzzling in the hand-drawn world of Ruffy And The Riverside (coming to Steam):

This is a curious one:

And to close, I do enjoy a game having a built-in museum for its own history, like ultraviolent first-person shooter Ultrakill (out now on Steam Early Access) soon will:

Coming in the next update: The Developer Museum.



An interactive credits level where you can look around, read about who did what, see things like cut content and maybe find some easter eggs?



HD: https://t.co/Xsyizec9kN

Museum by @VvizardM#screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/GjNOfpZEPm — ULTRAKILL - ACT II OUT NOW (@ULTRAKILLGame) January 28, 2023

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?