Screenshot Saturday Mondays: a wee bit Halloweeny

Admiring indie games from Twitter's weekly tag
Alice O'Connor avatar
Alice O'Connor
Published on
A gorgeous colourful conversation in an indie game shown off by Daniele Giardini.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week's pick is a lot less comprehensive than usual because I'm having some Twitter troubles which I hope are tech issues and not policy changes, but I guess we'll see. Still! My eye was caught by some good and fancy things, including Halloweenie bits like an armed squirrel spooking people and lots of red fluids.

Seasonal spooking from Squirrel With A Gun (coming to Steam):

I always like dodging around a battlefield with NPCs fighting, and when those NPCs are giant robots? Yes, thanks V.A Proxy (coming to Steam):

Good fog, good explosions, and a good horde in the PvP base defense game currently known by the working title Legion Souls:

A whole lot of prettiness going on here:

You have a few more days to vote on whether parrying projectiles or a customisable horn honk is better, so maybe this from Niamh will help:

Fella-rescuing shoot-o-platformer Moons Of Darsalon (coming to Steam) looks dead charming, I'll have to check out the demo that's up on Steam:

Our weekly dose of grappling hook violence comes courtesy of Cyber Combat:

An extremely cute mouse house:

Into tech corner, here's a good melting effect from the first-person shooter Hellscreen (coming to Steam):

This roguelikelike's fluid simulation makes me think of Noita, and I am always happy to think of Noita:

Speaking of red fluids, I appreciate this look at bloodcraft in isolation:

Let's close out with a fun little bug:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

For people who like peeks behind the scenes, I'll explain my issue. Normally, I scroll down allll the way through Twitter's latest #ScreenshotSaturday posts, looking at everything. Today, that cuts short and refuses to show anything older than a specific tweet posted just before midnight on Saturday. Other folks in the RPS treehouse get cut off at that point too. So I've tried to do my best with a Screenshot Saturday I mostly cannot see. Sorry, gang! Hopefully things will be back to normal by next weekend?

