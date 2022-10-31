Screenshot Saturday Mondays: a wee bit Halloweeny

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week's pick is a lot less comprehensive than usual because I'm having some Twitter troubles which I hope are tech issues and not policy changes, but I guess we'll see. Still! My eye was caught by some good and fancy things, including Halloweenie bits like an armed squirrel spooking people and lots of red fluids.

Seasonal spooking from Squirrel With A Gun (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I always like dodging around a battlefield with NPCs fighting, and when those NPCs are giant robots? Yes, thanks V.A Proxy (coming to Steam):

Big machines are territorial, so try not to get caught in their turf war.#gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/0yS7IuPJij — Pyro Lith (@LithPyro) October 29, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Good fog, good explosions, and a good horde in the PvP base defense game currently known by the working title Legion Souls:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A whole lot of prettiness going on here:

Instead of a character portrait I added a window on the person who's speaking and for now I like it#screenshotsaturday #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/M2bX1O1u0K — Daniele Giardini (@demigiant) October 29, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You have a few more days to vote on whether parrying projectiles or a customisable horn honk is better, so maybe this from Niamh will help:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fella-rescuing shoot-o-platformer Moons Of Darsalon (coming to Steam) looks dead charming, I'll have to check out the demo that's up on Steam:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Our weekly dose of grappling hook violence comes courtesy of Cyber Combat:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

An extremely cute mouse house:

I made some modular assets for the game and decided to construct a little mouse house



Don't worry the vegetation shown here is only temporary, we have some much better ones in the works#screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/WGCdRagVKK — D.B. Root (@inagearts) October 29, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Into tech corner, here's a good melting effect from the first-person shooter Hellscreen (coming to Steam):

Spent a LONG time getting the first pass of this meltable wall but pretty happy with it so far!#TechArt #ScreenshotSaturday#AmplifyShader#VFX pic.twitter.com/rxBxMcgde9 — Jamie D - making a retroFPS with a rearview mirror (@uk_resistant) October 29, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This roguelikelike's fluid simulation makes me think of Noita, and I am always happy to think of Noita:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Speaking of red fluids, I appreciate this look at bloodcraft in isolation:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Let's close out with a fun little bug:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

For people who like peeks behind the scenes, I'll explain my issue. Normally, I scroll down allll the way through Twitter's latest #ScreenshotSaturday posts, looking at everything. Today, that cuts short and refuses to show anything older than a specific tweet posted just before midnight on Saturday. Other folks in the RPS treehouse get cut off at that point too. So I've tried to do my best with a Screenshot Saturday I mostly cannot see. Sorry, gang! Hopefully things will be back to normal by next weekend?