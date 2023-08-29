Screenshot Saturday Tuesday: Wet worlds and cool violence
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday (well, unless it's a holiday), I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by decorating tapes, a wide range of wet worlds, a spread of cool violence, a murderous squirrel, and yes, immersive sims. Come admire these attractive and interesting indie games!
Squirrel With A Gun (coming to Steam) remains ridiculous:
▶️https://t.co/RamIDdnPG6— Squirrel with a Gun 🔫🐿️ (Wishlist it!) (@QuiteDan) August 26, 2023
🐿️ Squirrel unarmed takedown anim IMPLEMENTED#gamedev #gamedeveloper #gaming #blender #wishlistwednesday #indiegame #indiegames #indiedev #indiegamedev #MadeWithUnreal #vfx #steam #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/xVH5vvp3g5
Vandalism and fiddlebits in Half-Life mod TimeWarp (demo available on ModDB):
adding some interactive stuff to timewarp so the maps don't feel like a lifeless shooting gallery— cambreaKer (@cambrea_ker) August 25, 2023
(a bunch of the breakable things still have placeholder models and sounds)#halflife #valve #modding #leveldesign #gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/rw71pubVR9
Customising your tape collection in (coming to Steam), a "roguelite music builder" where I thinnnk you make music by building landscapes:
Happy how this cassette editor is turning out. So many iterations...#ODDADA #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/XjJyH6dw9O— Sven Ahlgrimm (@SvenAhlgrimm) August 26, 2023
Jumping between layers of the level in watery watercolour explore 'em up Echo Of The Waves (coming to Steam):
For this #screenshotsaturday, a little look at Zephyr jumping from one layer to another using a coral portal (assembled with parallax :)#indiedev #gamedev #indiegame #watercolor #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/nxV0Ypzwpf— Adri & El👩🏻💻👩🏻🎨 | Oneira Games (@OneiraGames) August 26, 2023
A striking seascape in The Fall Of Theseus (devblog on Tumblr):
fishshot 🐟#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #pixelart #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/WRlIqwdGtC— RHH (@redheadhyena) August 26, 2023
Yet more moistness in Faerie Afterlight (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
It's SUMMER TIME! Time for a SPLASH. Don't forget to hold your breath inside water though.#metroidvania | #screenshotsaturday | #indiegame pic.twitter.com/Ip6VOfJ4p4— Faerie Afterlight ✨ (@FAfterlightGame) August 26, 2023
Marketing is part of development for most games, and it's interesting to see these experiments made public by VR spaceship dogfighter Alliance Peacefighter (website here):
Experimenting with some camera angles and trying to figure out how a trailer might look. All very rough. The pilot doesn't react to inertia at all, which is technically correct in the setting but just looks wrong.#ScreenshotSaturday #Gamedev #SpaceSim #MadeWithUnity #IndieDev pic.twitter.com/UHzXzFnVz7— Brad Jeffrey (@DesignerBradley) August 26, 2023
An interesting take on parrying:
With this "swipe over the circle to block" mechanics, it seems that reducing the time window for parrying is the primary lever for adjusting difficulty #gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/PJVwJ92gM1— Shingpapi (@shingpapi) August 26, 2023
Whoa hello SyS KillMirror (available on Itch in alpha):
The last test of this month for SyS KillMirror Alpha Update 0.5, come check a new area and fight enemies!— JoacoN (@JoseJul06590348) August 26, 2023
Game page: https://t.co/aQZLb4Q62n
Changelog: https://t.co/8v3cXQHt42#gamedeveloper #gamedevelopment #games #indiegame #indiegamedev #IndieGameDev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/7NXalTaZtD
New security devices often open exciting new security holes, and magnet-jumping off security camera cages in immersive sim Etos seems great fun:
People in the city have started getting wise to you yoinking their equipment— Mab - Working on ETOS (@Mab_Devv) August 19, 2023
Their countermeasures seem to be useful to you in other ways however 👀#immersivesim #indiedev #unity3d #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/xnbpcgBUUl
By popular demand, here's immersive sim Spectra once again, this time showing off shoving:
for #screenshotsaturday i bring you the ability to push people off roofs- now with 300% more ridiculous ragdoll #gamedev #indiegame #imsim #immersivesim #indiedev pic.twitter.com/3X0hZbT7I5— Spectra: 1970s Immersive Sim (@Spectrathegame) August 26, 2023
Creeping about in turn-based roguelikelike survival game The Outer Zone (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Really happy with how our fog of war system is shaping up, not perfect but it's getting there!— Sappy Game Studio - Play Demo Now! (@SappyGameStudio) August 26, 2023
Walls and doors...always a challenge in game dev, especially when working in 2D isometric😭
Steam demo coming out for Strategy Fest Monday!#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #turnbased pic.twitter.com/6Cl3qj3JR2
All I know about this game, and all I need know about this game, is that it has a grappling hook:
Added a grappling tether for #screenshotsaturday— Pokini Games (@PokiniGames) August 26, 2023
You can even use it while dashing for a wild ride! pic.twitter.com/FSMMmYs9OS
As a frequent turtler in retro real-time strategy games, I do appreciate this gate animation in D.O.R.F. (coming to Steam):
Use automatic gates to allow your units to pass through your base's outer defenses.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/oWczK64Cph— D.O.R.F. Real-Time Strategic Conflict (@DorfRTS) August 27, 2023
Cool violence in Neon Inferno:
Another small preview of our next game NEON INFERNO! Play as a criminal in a future New York City, dodging and deflecting enemy fire between two simultaneous planes of side-view action. Steam page coming soon, follow us for updates!#wip #screenshotsaturday #pixelart #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/6WDdcM2b1F— Zenovia Interactive (@ZenoviaLLC) August 26, 2023
Cool violence in Against Great Darkness (coming to Steam, with a demo there now, and Itch):
#screenshotsaturday #madewithunity #gaming— DirlyD | Against Great Darkness on Steam (@DirlyDev) August 26, 2023
Loose a ball get the hand! pic.twitter.com/u9gmLbZKjn
And cool violence in this yet-unnamed (I think?) shooter starring one of the skullbats frequently seen in the dev's other games:
Yeah! Still working on that 💀Skullbat🦇 game! Creepier and more hectic by the minute. #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/XfJUYL8sT2— Hannes Rahm (@kebabskal) August 26, 2023
