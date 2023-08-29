Screenshot Saturday Tuesday: Wet worlds and cool violence

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday (well, unless it's a holiday), I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by decorating tapes, a wide range of wet worlds, a spread of cool violence, a murderous squirrel, and yes, immersive sims. Come admire these attractive and interesting indie games!

Squirrel With A Gun (coming to Steam) remains ridiculous:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Vandalism and fiddlebits in Half-Life mod TimeWarp (demo available on ModDB):

adding some interactive stuff to timewarp so the maps don't feel like a lifeless shooting gallery

(a bunch of the breakable things still have placeholder models and sounds)#halflife #valve #modding #leveldesign #gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/rw71pubVR9 — cambreaKer (@cambrea_ker) August 25, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Customising your tape collection in (coming to Steam), a "roguelite music builder" where I thinnnk you make music by building landscapes:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Jumping between layers of the level in watery watercolour explore 'em up Echo Of The Waves (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A striking seascape in The Fall Of Theseus (devblog on Tumblr):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Yet more moistness in Faerie Afterlight (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Marketing is part of development for most games, and it's interesting to see these experiments made public by VR spaceship dogfighter Alliance Peacefighter (website here):

Experimenting with some camera angles and trying to figure out how a trailer might look. All very rough. The pilot doesn't react to inertia at all, which is technically correct in the setting but just looks wrong.#ScreenshotSaturday #Gamedev #SpaceSim #MadeWithUnity #IndieDev pic.twitter.com/UHzXzFnVz7 — Brad Jeffrey (@DesignerBradley) August 26, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

An interesting take on parrying:

With this "swipe over the circle to block" mechanics, it seems that reducing the time window for parrying is the primary lever for adjusting difficulty #gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/PJVwJ92gM1 — Shingpapi (@shingpapi) August 26, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Whoa hello SyS KillMirror (available on Itch in alpha):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

New security devices often open exciting new security holes, and magnet-jumping off security camera cages in immersive sim Etos seems great fun:

People in the city have started getting wise to you yoinking their equipment

Their countermeasures seem to be useful to you in other ways however 👀#immersivesim #indiedev #unity3d #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/xnbpcgBUUl — Mab - Working on ETOS (@Mab_Devv) August 19, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

By popular demand, here's immersive sim Spectra once again, this time showing off shoving:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Creeping about in turn-based roguelikelike survival game The Outer Zone (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Really happy with how our fog of war system is shaping up, not perfect but it's getting there!



Walls and doors...always a challenge in game dev, especially when working in 2D isometric😭



Steam demo coming out for Strategy Fest Monday!#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #turnbased pic.twitter.com/6Cl3qj3JR2 — Sappy Game Studio - Play Demo Now! (@SappyGameStudio) August 26, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All I know about this game, and all I need know about this game, is that it has a grappling hook:

Added a grappling tether for #screenshotsaturday

You can even use it while dashing for a wild ride! pic.twitter.com/FSMMmYs9OS — Pokini Games (@PokiniGames) August 26, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As a frequent turtler in retro real-time strategy games, I do appreciate this gate animation in D.O.R.F. (coming to Steam):

Use automatic gates to allow your units to pass through your base's outer defenses.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/oWczK64Cph — D.O.R.F. Real-Time Strategic Conflict (@DorfRTS) August 27, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Cool violence in Neon Inferno:

Another small preview of our next game NEON INFERNO! Play as a criminal in a future New York City, dodging and deflecting enemy fire between two simultaneous planes of side-view action. Steam page coming soon, follow us for updates!#wip #screenshotsaturday #pixelart #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/6WDdcM2b1F — Zenovia Interactive (@ZenoviaLLC) August 26, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Cool violence in Against Great Darkness (coming to Steam, with a demo there now, and Itch):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And cool violence in this yet-unnamed (I think?) shooter starring one of the skullbats frequently seen in the dev's other games:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?