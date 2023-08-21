Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Undersea and oversea after the apocalypse
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a good deal of wetness, sailing over a post-apocalyptic sea, walking going under a post-Apocalyptic sea, and ogling a waterfall. Check out these interesting indie games and so many more in our latest highlights!
A nice bit of interface in horror investigation game My Work Is Not Yet Done (coming to Steam):
Haven't done a #screenshotsaturday in what feels like almost a year at this point, but since it's Saturday, and I've actually been working, I've touched up the visuals for the S̶t̶e̶a̶l̶t̶h̶ ̶C̶a̶m̶ and created a new interface element for extracting data from it. #gamemaker pic.twitter.com/dcQdOwfc03— Spencer Yan (@spncryn) August 19, 2023
I'm sensing a large Persona influence in the interface for cyberpunk deckbuilder Cyber Cards, and I am okay with that:
Card Borders should exude character.— Cyber Cards 🤙 (@CyberCards_) August 20, 2023
🏮Red Cards slash with Bloody Katanas, while 🌸Pink Cards resonate with Zen serenity.#screenshotsaturday #gamemaker #indiegame #indiedev pic.twitter.com/9HCAwmgG0b
I'm an absolute sucker for the movement in cyberpunk first-person shooter Sprawl (coming to Steam):
These shotgun jumps will never get old.— SPRAWL (@SprawlFPS) August 19, 2023
Fast pace Titanfall like parkour action; SPRAWL is almost here.
Setting out for a casual stroll on the sea floor in post-Apocalyptic underwater horror game B.C. Piezophile (coming to Steam):
⚠️Player is required to read the suit operation manual before playing ⚠️Enforced by signing a contract stating (you) are financially responsible for all damages accrued during the campaign⚠️Notarized invoices will be mailed by suit manufacturer⚠️#PutUpOrShutUp #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/hd8zJAswXq— 5,000,000 year old spark plugs (@3DGlyptics) August 19, 2023
Meanwhile, above the waves, delivering a cute cargo in post-apocalyptic boat game Thawed Waters (coming to Steam):
What could be sweeter than a puff from the old trusty pipe after valuable furry cargo is finally unloaded?#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #IndieGameDev #pixelart pic.twitter.com/eumBHD2IQc— Crystallin Games - Thawed Waters (@CrystallinGames) August 19, 2023
Horrible, awful, just dreadful violence in Horrid, a mod for GZDoom:
A bit late, but I wanted to finally showcase my latest project, the violent & fever-dreamish experience of "Horrid" #screenshotsaturday #gzdoom #indiedev pic.twitter.com/ZfNWdDwEjP— baconandx (@baconandx) August 20, 2023
Big fan of the lively PS1/Dreamcast style to Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
A kind gesture goes a long way #screenshotsaturday #indiegame #wholesome pic.twitter.com/3aR4iJxrc1— 🚕 Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom - Wishlist now! (@PanikArcade) August 19, 2023
Retro-styled run 'n' gunner Iron Meat (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) has some of the most over-the-top item crates (I think that's what this functionally is?) I've ever seen:
Fight to the very end— IronMeat (@IvanMeat) August 19, 2023
A nice bit of violence here:
very late #screenshotsaturday— Jugistus (@JugiGD) August 20, 2023
but you can also get slightly weaker homing versions of your bullet patterns #gamedev #IndieGameDev #GameMaker pic.twitter.com/ZYU0lVup7l
As a fan of parrying projectiles, I appreciate this in Rogue Labyrinth (coming to Steam):
In Rogue Labyrinth, you can hit any projectile back at an enemy to make it your own!#ScreenshotSaturday #IndieDev pic.twitter.com/Xm4DzLMiIi— Rogue Labyrinth 🌱 Wishlist on STEAM (@RogueLabyrinth) August 20, 2023
Twitter's rubbish video player might mean you miss the opening push (genuinely, I had to download the video from a third-party site to see the vital opening frames myself), but here's a little shove 'n' swipe in a spin-off from Ghostware:
speaking of the spinoff, have a peek at one of its core gameplay loops: Steal To Kill (stylishly)#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/beqdMNVUaB— whoa you made ghostware? so cool... (@Ghostware_) August 19, 2023
Though this video of Ecaroh's Universe plays just fine and I still have no idea what it is, and I'm perfectly fine with that:
#screenshotsaturday ✨ecaroh's lucky he found a friendly OMNIFEATHER to help guide him through this dreamscape✨ pic.twitter.com/xHgwMcDkBd— ecaroh.games (@goodwincek) August 20, 2023
I don't know what this is either, but I dig the vibe and whoa okay the dev's other games sound all sorts of interesting:
finally have something for #screenshotsaturday ! pic.twitter.com/Qksfp7HDbk— Mike Klubnika (@mikeklubnika) August 19, 2023
While I don't usually enjoy Death Star sections, this does look pretty in Akimbot, a game which I think is mostly about a robot jumping about but does have spaceship shooter sections:
Akimbot is a 3D Platformer, and platforming means that it applies to SPACE as well! 👾— Akimbot - Action 3D Platformer (@akimbot_game) August 19, 2023
(It's not as easy as it looks 😰)#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #UE5 pic.twitter.com/NAny7MwN7x
At a certain point, you'll need to stage an intervention to stop me constantly posting immersive sim Spectra:
for #screenshotsaturday I created a working payphone network- with telephone booths peppering each level, they're great for remotely luring guards away from your position...or into a trap#gamedev #indiegame #indiedev #ue5 #imsim #immersivesim pic.twitter.com/2gDch7fyLl— Spectra: 1970s Immersive Sim (@Spectrathegame) August 19, 2023
Because I can't resist a waterfall either, here, I can't tell if this one in Soulcrest (coming to Kickstarter) is meant to be tragic, erotic, or possibly both:
SOUND UP🔊#screenshotsaturday— VETHERGEN (@vethergen) August 19, 2023
Cause I went into the wild to record various waterfalls and tried my best to capture the soul of #pixelart 😤
Please enjoy =)
Uncovered by the relentless forces of time, Azura's rest forebodes...
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?