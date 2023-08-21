Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Undersea and oversea after the apocalypse

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a good deal of wetness, sailing over a post-apocalyptic sea, walking going under a post-Apocalyptic sea, and ogling a waterfall. Check out these interesting indie games and so many more in our latest highlights!

A nice bit of interface in horror investigation game My Work Is Not Yet Done (coming to Steam):

Haven't done a #screenshotsaturday in what feels like almost a year at this point, but since it's Saturday, and I've actually been working, I've touched up the visuals for the S̶t̶e̶a̶l̶t̶h̶ ̶C̶a̶m̶ and created a new interface element for extracting data from it. #gamemaker pic.twitter.com/dcQdOwfc03 — Spencer Yan (@spncryn) August 19, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I'm sensing a large Persona influence in the interface for cyberpunk deckbuilder Cyber Cards, and I am okay with that:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I'm an absolute sucker for the movement in cyberpunk first-person shooter Sprawl (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Setting out for a casual stroll on the sea floor in post-Apocalyptic underwater horror game B.C. Piezophile (coming to Steam):

⚠️Player is required to read the suit operation manual before playing ⚠️Enforced by signing a contract stating (you) are financially responsible for all damages accrued during the campaign⚠️Notarized invoices will be mailed by suit manufacturer⚠️#PutUpOrShutUp #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/hd8zJAswXq — 5,000,000 year old spark plugs (@3DGlyptics) August 19, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Meanwhile, above the waves, delivering a cute cargo in post-apocalyptic boat game Thawed Waters (coming to Steam):

What could be sweeter than a puff from the old trusty pipe after valuable furry cargo is finally unloaded?#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #IndieGameDev #pixelart pic.twitter.com/eumBHD2IQc — Crystallin Games - Thawed Waters (@CrystallinGames) August 19, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Horrible, awful, just dreadful violence in Horrid, a mod for GZDoom:

A bit late, but I wanted to finally showcase my latest project, the violent & fever-dreamish experience of "Horrid" #screenshotsaturday #gzdoom #indiedev pic.twitter.com/ZfNWdDwEjP — baconandx (@baconandx) August 20, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Big fan of the lively PS1/Dreamcast style to Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Retro-styled run 'n' gunner Iron Meat (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) has some of the most over-the-top item crates (I think that's what this functionally is?) I've ever seen:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A nice bit of violence here:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As a fan of parrying projectiles, I appreciate this in Rogue Labyrinth (coming to Steam):

In Rogue Labyrinth, you can hit any projectile back at an enemy to make it your own!#ScreenshotSaturday #IndieDev pic.twitter.com/Xm4DzLMiIi — Rogue Labyrinth 🌱 Wishlist on STEAM (@RogueLabyrinth) August 20, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Twitter's rubbish video player might mean you miss the opening push (genuinely, I had to download the video from a third-party site to see the vital opening frames myself), but here's a little shove 'n' swipe in a spin-off from Ghostware:

speaking of the spinoff, have a peek at one of its core gameplay loops: Steal To Kill (stylishly)#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/beqdMNVUaB — whoa you made ghostware? so cool... (@Ghostware_) August 19, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Though this video of Ecaroh's Universe plays just fine and I still have no idea what it is, and I'm perfectly fine with that:

#screenshotsaturday ✨ecaroh's lucky he found a friendly OMNIFEATHER to help guide him through this dreamscape✨ pic.twitter.com/xHgwMcDkBd — ecaroh.games (@goodwincek) August 20, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I don't know what this is either, but I dig the vibe and whoa okay the dev's other games sound all sorts of interesting:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

While I don't usually enjoy Death Star sections, this does look pretty in Akimbot, a game which I think is mostly about a robot jumping about but does have spaceship shooter sections:

Akimbot is a 3D Platformer, and platforming means that it applies to SPACE as well! 👾

(It's not as easy as it looks 😰)#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #UE5 pic.twitter.com/NAny7MwN7x — Akimbot - Action 3D Platformer (@akimbot_game) August 19, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

At a certain point, you'll need to stage an intervention to stop me constantly posting immersive sim Spectra:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Because I can't resist a waterfall either, here, I can't tell if this one in Soulcrest (coming to Kickstarter) is meant to be tragic, erotic, or possibly both:

SOUND UP🔊#screenshotsaturday

Cause I went into the wild to record various waterfalls and tried my best to capture the soul of #pixelart 😤

Please enjoy =)



Uncovered by the relentless forces of time, Azura's rest forebodes...

(coming soon)https://t.co/HdH9QvNTHn pic.twitter.com/CWzv7Rzriq — VETHERGEN (@vethergen) August 19, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?